SMS Hospital Fire in Jaipur: 8 Dead in Tragic Blaze

SMS Hospital Fire: Jaipur: A horrific incident of fire at the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital's Trauma Centre in the capital of Rajasthan late on Sunday night sent shockwaves across the city. The fire suddenly broke out around 11:20 PM in the ICU ward located on the second floor.
The fire quickly engulfed the entire ward, and chaos ensued as smoke spread. Eight patients tragically lost their lives in this accident, while several others are reported to be in critical condition. Among the deceased were four men and two women. People were desperately crying out for help.
According to hospital administration, the fire was caused by a short circuit. At the time of the incident, a total of 18 patients were admitted to the ICU and semi-ICU, with 11 in the ward where the fire broke out.
Fire brigade vehicles reached the spot, but rescue operations were hampered by the fire and toxic smoke. Many patients were evacuated with the help of relatives and hospital staff by breaking windows and doors. Patients were immediately provided with oxygen and first aid on beds set up on the road.
After the fire broke out, screams and cries filled the hospital. Staff faced immense difficulty in evacuating critically ill patients from the ICU. Many patients' eyes reflected more fear and panic than illness.
A crowd gathered in the hospital premises, with everyone trying to find their relatives. Due to the smoke, firefighters struggled to control the fire until late into the night.
Following the incident, serious questions have been raised about the hospital's safety arrangements. According to sources, the fire alarm system did not function properly in the initial minutes after the fire broke out, and there was a delay in shutting off the oxygen supply. Staff lacked adequate fire safety equipment, which allowed the fire to spread rapidly.
Upon receiving information about the incident, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma arrived at the hospital late at night to assess the situation. He directed that all necessary resources be made available immediately for the treatment of the injured.
The CM stated, "This is an extremely tragic and concerning incident. Strict action will be taken against those responsible." He has sought a detailed report from Medical Education Secretary Ambrish Kumar, Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, Collector Jitendra Soni, and Principal of SMS Medical College Dr. Deepak Maheshwari.
Given the seriousness of the incident, the Chief Minister has ordered the formation of a high-level investigation committee. The committee will investigate the cause of the fire, identify negligence, and determine if fire-fighting equipment and safety measures at the hospital were adequate.
The state's Medical Minister, Kirori Lal Meena, also reached the spot and oversaw the relief operations. He stated that all patients have been safely evacuated and the injured are receiving treatment. The minister added that the government will provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and ensure action is taken against those responsible after the investigation report is received.
Firefighters managed to control the blaze after several hours of effort, but the smoke that filled the ward had created a terrifying situation. A search operation continued late into the night to ensure no patients or staff were trapped. However, even after the fire was brought under control, an atmosphere of fear and silence prevailed in the hospital premises.
This tragic incident at Jaipur's largest government hospital has raised serious questions about the preparedness of the administration and the healthcare system. All eyes are now on the investigation report, which will reveal where and at what level the negligence occurred, leading to the loss of six lives.
