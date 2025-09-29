MP to Begin ₹1900 Crore Four-Lane Highway Project, Land Acquisition in 35 Villages Underway

Four-Lane Highway Construction: Good news for the villagers of 35 villages in the Petlawad, Thandla, and Meghnagar areas of Jhabua. The ban on land acquisition for the construction of the Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla-Timarwani four-lane National Highway has been lifted. Following this order, issued before the festival, villagers in these areas will now be able to buy and sell their land, which is expected to boost the real estate market.
The proposed four-lane highway was to pass through these villages, and a ban was imposed on the change in nature and category of land and its subsequent sale. This included 18 villages in the Petlawad area, 13 in the Thandla area, and 4 in the Meghnagar area. The National Highways Authority of India has identified and published the khasra numbers for road construction in these affected villages. Consequently, Collector Neha Meena has lifted the ban on the sale and purchase of land in the affected villages.
The construction cost of the 80 km Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla-Timarwani four-lane National Highway (Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla-Timarwani Fourlane Highway) is estimated to be ₹1900 crore. The project aims to be completed before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain in 2028. This route will directly connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and will link three states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. Its construction will not only ease traffic but also promote industrial development. The PM Mitra Mega Textile Park being built in Bhensola in the border district of Dhar will also be connected to this new National Highway.
Due to the four-lane highway construction, the prices of land adjoining it are expected to surge, benefiting the landowners. The construction of the four-lane highway will lead to the expansion of residential areas in the future. Additionally, the opening of new shops and other commercial establishments will boost trade and business.
With the lifting of the ban on land transactions due to the proposed Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla-Timarwani four-lane National Highway construction, the number of property registries will now increase. This will also lead to an increase in revenue for the government. Currently, 25 to 30 registries are happening every day in the entire district. - GL Mandloi, District Registrar, Jhabua.