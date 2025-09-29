MP to Begin ₹1900 Crore Four-Lane Highway Project, Land Acquisition in 35 Villages Underway

The proposed four-lane highway was to pass through these villages, and a ban was imposed on the change in nature and category of land and its subsequent sale. This included 18 villages in the Petlawad area, 13 in the Thandla area, and 4 in the Meghnagar area. The National Highways Authority of India has identified and published the khasra numbers for road construction in these affected villages. Consequently, Collector Neha Meena has lifted the ban on the sale and purchase of land in the affected villages.