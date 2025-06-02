BJP Leader Murdered in Broad Daylight

According to eyewitnesses, around 7 am, Mewara was attacked with sharp weapons, leaving him severely injured. Family members and villagers rushed him to Shri Rajendra Hospital in Jhalawar, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Following the incident, police inspected the scene and sent the body to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem. A large crowd gathered at the scene, creating a tense atmosphere. Police deployed additional forces at the hospital as a precaution. The motive behind the murder is yet unknown, but police are investigating from various angles. Teams have been formed to search for the accused, and a blockade has been set up in the area.

It is noteworthy that Surendra Mewara was previously involved in the well-known Sattu Chaudhary murder case. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court but later granted bail by the High Court. He was considered to have a strong hold in local politics, leading to speculation that the murder may be linked to personal rivalry.