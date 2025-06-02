scriptBJP Leader Murdered in Broad Daylight | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
AI petition

Support

Jhalawar

BJP Leader Murdered in Broad Daylight

Rajasthan Crime News: Family members and villagers immediately rushed the victim to Shri Rajendra Hospital in Jhalawar, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

JhalawarJun 02, 2025 / 11:13 am

Patrika Desk

Representative Picture- Paktrika

Jhalawar BJP Leader Brutally Murdered: A shocking incident unfolded Monday morning in Jhalawar district, Rajasthan, where Surendra Mewara (सुरेंद्र मेवाड़ा), an active leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants. The attack took place in Mandawar village while Mewara was returning home from his farm.
According to eyewitnesses, around 7 am, Mewara was attacked with sharp weapons, leaving him severely injured. Family members and villagers rushed him to Shri Rajendra Hospital in Jhalawar, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.
Following the incident, police inspected the scene and sent the body to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem. A large crowd gathered at the scene, creating a tense atmosphere. Police deployed additional forces at the hospital as a precaution. The motive behind the murder is yet unknown, but police are investigating from various angles. Teams have been formed to search for the accused, and a blockade has been set up in the area.
It is noteworthy that Surendra Mewara was previously involved in the well-known Sattu Chaudhary murder case. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court but later granted bail by the High Court. He was considered to have a strong hold in local politics, leading to speculation that the murder may be linked to personal rivalry.

News / Jhalawar / BJP Leader Murdered in Broad Daylight

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

National News

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

in 58 minutes

COVID-19 Cases Surge: 257 to Over 3700 in 10 Days

National News

COVID-19 Cases Surge: 257 to Over 3700 in 10 Days

in 3 hours

Rajasthan to Manufacture Rifles and Machine Guns: Defence Clearance Granted

Jodhpur

Rajasthan to Manufacture Rifles and Machine Guns: Defence Clearance Granted

in 1 hour

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score and Cut-off List Now

Education News

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score and Cut-off List Now

in 2 hours

Latest Jhalawar

Rajasthan: New Year Brings Over 72,000 Government Jobs

News

Rajasthan: New Year Brings Over 72,000 Government Jobs

5 months ago

Lord Ramchandra’s 405-year reign in Sunel

News

Lord Ramchandra’s 405-year reign in Sunel

7 months ago

New officers took oath: pledge to discipline, honesty, and public service

News

New officers took oath: pledge to discipline, honesty, and public service

7 months ago

Dead body found in the well, murder suspected

News

Dead body found in the well, murder suspected

7 months ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.