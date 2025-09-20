Amit Shah's Jodhpur Visit: Tight Security Arrangements Ahead of Home Minister's Arrival

The Parsamal Bohra Netraheen Mahavidyalaya institution was established on 15 August 1977. In an old temple building, Sushilā Bohra laid the foundation of this institution with two visually impaired children. Currently, the institution has 1251 students. It is said that in the past 48 years, the institution has done a great job by providing education and training to 4,626 visually impaired, deaf and mute, and mentally challenged children and establishing them in society.