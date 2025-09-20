Amit Shah's Jodhpur Visit: Tight Security Arrangements Ahead of Home Minister's Arrival

Amit Shah Jodhpur Visit: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will visit Jodhpur on Sunday, 21 September, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Banswara. He will be the chief guest at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the buildings of Shri Parsamal Bohra Netraheen Mahavidyalaya, Ramraj Nagar, Jodhpur.
Amit Shah will arrive at Jodhpur Airport at 3.50 pm on Sunday. At 3.55 pm, he will go straight from the airport to Shri Parsamal Bohra Netraheen Mahavidyalaya, Ramraj Nagar. Amit Shah will be present at the foundation stone laying ceremony from 4.10 pm to 5.30 pm. He will return to Jodhpur Airport at 5.50 pm and depart for Surat, Gujarat at 5.55 pm.
Tight security arrangements will be in place during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jodhpur. More than 400 police personnel will be deployed from Jodhpur Airport to the venue in Ramraj Nagar, Chokha. Police Commissioner Om Prakash and Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vineet Kumar Bansal inspected the security arrangements at the venue on Friday evening.
DCP (West) Vineet Kumar Bansal said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jodhpur on Sunday and lay the foundation stone of the college for the visually impaired in Ramraj Nagar. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is also expected to attend the ceremony. Strict security arrangements will be made. The route and other security arrangements are being reviewed.
The Parsamal Bohra Netraheen Mahavidyalaya institution was established on 15 August 1977. In an old temple building, Sushilā Bohra laid the foundation of this institution with two visually impaired children. Currently, the institution has 1251 students. It is said that in the past 48 years, the institution has done a great job by providing education and training to 4,626 visually impaired, deaf and mute, and mentally challenged children and establishing them in society.