Atal Pragati Path: Jodhpur-Barmer journey to become easier with high-tech road construction, paving the way for refinery

According to Mohammad Sharif, Executive Engineer of PWD Rural, this Atal Pragati Path is being constructed using state-of-the-art white topping cement concrete technology. The special feature of this technology is that a layer of cement concrete is being laid directly on the existing asphalt road. This will increase both the strength and lifespan of the road. The construction of the road is being done in joints of one meter each, which will reduce the possibility of cracks due to temperature changes.