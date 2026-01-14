14 January 2026,

Wednesday

Jodhpur

Atal Pragati Path: Jodhpur-Barmer journey to become easier with high-tech road construction, paving the way for refinery

Atal Pragati Path in Jodhpur: The first Atal Pragati Path is being prepared in Jodhpur, aiming to give a new direction to the traffic system of Western Rajasthan.

Jodhpur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 14, 2026

Atal Pragati Path, Atal Pragati Path in Jodhpur, Atal Pragati Path in Rajasthan, Atal Pragati Path in Barmer, refinery, refinery in Rajasthan, refinery in Barmer, Jodhpur news, Atal Pragati Path, अटल प्रगति पथ इन जोधपुर, अटल प्रगति पथ इन राजस्थान, अटल प्रगति पथ इन बाड़मेर, रिफाइनरी, रिफाइनरी इन राजस्थान, रिफाइनरी इन बाड़मेर, जोधपुर न्यूज

Representative Image (Sopurce: AI)

Jodhpur: In a move to give a new direction to the traffic system of Western Rajasthan, the first Atal Pragati Path is being prepared by the Public Works Department (PWD) in Jodhpur. This path, being built at a cost of approximately ₹4.5 crore, is being developed on the Barmer Road and has been designed keeping in mind the traffic that will connect to the refinery starting in Pachpadra next month.

Being Built With State-of-the-Art Technology

According to Mohammad Sharif, Executive Engineer of PWD Rural, this Atal Pragati Path is being constructed using state-of-the-art white topping cement concrete technology. The special feature of this technology is that a layer of cement concrete is being laid directly on the existing asphalt road. This will increase both the strength and lifespan of the road. The construction of the road is being done in joints of one meter each, which will reduce the possibility of cracks due to temperature changes.

Relief Even During the Monsoon Season

This path will not only be strong but will also provide relief during the monsoon season. Blocks of 1.5 meters width are being constructed on both sides of the seven-meter-wide road, so that rainwater can be drained quickly. This will prevent rainwater from accumulating on the road and reduce the risk of accidents. This drainage system will help maintain the quality of the road for a long time.

Connectivity of Barmer and Pachpadra is Important

The Barmer Road is also considered strategically important because this route connects to the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery. Once the refinery starts, the movement of heavy vehicles, employees, and common citizens on this route will increase. In such a situation, this Atal Pragati Path will play an important role in accelerating industrial, economic, and social activities. Traders say that with the construction of this modern road, not only will travel become smoother, but the connectivity of Jodhpur to Barmer and Pachpadra will also reach new heights.

14 Jan 2026 03:39 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jodhpur / Atal Pragati Path: Jodhpur-Barmer journey to become easier with high-tech road construction, paving the way for refinery

