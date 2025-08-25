Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jodhpur today to inaugurate Adarsh Defence and Sports Academy building

Jodhpur News: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Jodhpur on Monday. He will arrive at Jodhpur Airport at 11:35 AM. From there, he will proceed to Hanvant Adarsh Vidya Mandir, Lalsagar at 11:55 AM. There, he will inaugurate the Adarsh Defence and Sports Academy at the Vidya Bharati School, R.K. Damani National Revival and Education Centre.
The event will be presided over by Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The Defence Minister will remain there until 1:30 PM. After that, he will arrive at Jodhpur Airport at 1:50 PM and depart for Delhi at 1:55 PM.
The grand inauguration of the Adarsh Defence and Sports Academy at the Hanvant Adarsh Vidya Mandir, Lalsagar campus will take place on Monday. The Academy, built under this ambitious Lalsagar project with an estimated cost of approximately ₹110 crore, and costing ₹30 crore itself, will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will preside over the function, while industrialist and philanthropist R.K. Damani will be the guest of honour.
Organised under the guidance of Yatindra Sharma, All India Co-organisation Minister of Vidya Bharati, the ceremony will be attended by Members of Parliament, MLAs, military officers, and dignitaries. Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, the project committee chairman, stated that this centre will be an excellent model for defence, sports, Acharya training, administrative services, skill development, and research-based education. In the first phase, a hostel with a capacity of 400 students has been completed, with 200 students to be trained in the defence sector and 200 in sports.
Philanthropists who contributed financially to the project will be honoured with certificates of appreciation. These include R.K. Damani, Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, Pradeep Rathore, Sushil Jalani, Suresh Gandhi, Shyam Kumbhat, U.P.L. Company, Concor Company, and many other industrialists and philanthropists.
Prof. Narpat Singh Shekhawat, Vidya Bharati Jodhpur Provincial President, stated that this centre will be developed as an ideal model based on the values of education, discipline, and national service. Committee members said that this project will provide the nation with excellent professionals in military services, sports, and administration in the coming years, and that this centre will set a new standard in India's education system.