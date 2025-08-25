Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jodhpur today to inaugurate Adarsh Defence and Sports Academy building

Organised under the guidance of Yatindra Sharma, All India Co-organisation Minister of Vidya Bharati, the ceremony will be attended by Members of Parliament, MLAs, military officers, and dignitaries. Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, the project committee chairman, stated that this centre will be an excellent model for defence, sports, Acharya training, administrative services, skill development, and research-based education. In the first phase, a hostel with a capacity of 400 students has been completed, with 200 students to be trained in the defence sector and 200 in sports.