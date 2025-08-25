Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jodhpur

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jodhpur today to inaugurate Adarsh Defence and Sports Academy building

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a ₹30 crore academy built under the Lal Sagar project.

Jodhpur

Patrika Desk

Aug 25, 2025

rajnath singh
Photo- Patrika Network

Jodhpur News: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Jodhpur on Monday. He will arrive at Jodhpur Airport at 11:35 AM. From there, he will proceed to Hanvant Adarsh Vidya Mandir, Lalsagar at 11:55 AM. There, he will inaugurate the Adarsh Defence and Sports Academy at the Vidya Bharati School, R.K. Damani National Revival and Education Centre.

The event will be presided over by Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The Defence Minister will remain there until 1:30 PM. After that, he will arrive at Jodhpur Airport at 1:50 PM and depart for Delhi at 1:55 PM.

The grand inauguration of the Adarsh Defence and Sports Academy at the Hanvant Adarsh Vidya Mandir, Lalsagar campus will take place on Monday. The Academy, built under this ambitious Lalsagar project with an estimated cost of approximately ₹110 crore, and costing ₹30 crore itself, will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will preside over the function, while industrialist and philanthropist R.K. Damani will be the guest of honour.

Organised under the guidance of Yatindra Sharma, All India Co-organisation Minister of Vidya Bharati, the ceremony will be attended by Members of Parliament, MLAs, military officers, and dignitaries. Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, the project committee chairman, stated that this centre will be an excellent model for defence, sports, Acharya training, administrative services, skill development, and research-based education. In the first phase, a hostel with a capacity of 400 students has been completed, with 200 students to be trained in the defence sector and 200 in sports.

Honouring the Philanthropists

Philanthropists who contributed financially to the project will be honoured with certificates of appreciation. These include R.K. Damani, Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, Pradeep Rathore, Sushil Jalani, Suresh Gandhi, Shyam Kumbhat, U.P.L. Company, Concor Company, and many other industrialists and philanthropists.

Education, Values, Discipline and National Service

Prof. Narpat Singh Shekhawat, Vidya Bharati Jodhpur Provincial President, stated that this centre will be developed as an ideal model based on the values of education, discipline, and national service. Committee members said that this project will provide the nation with excellent professionals in military services, sports, and administration in the coming years, and that this centre will set a new standard in India's education system.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

25 Aug 2025 08:47 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jodhpur / Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jodhpur today to inaugurate Adarsh Defence and Sports Academy building
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.