Delhi Police Recruitment Exam: High-Tech Cheating Racket Busted, Three Arrested from Jodhpur Online Centre

The examination centre operator, Pemaram, identified himself as the centre superintendent and lab owner. However, his behaviour and activities raised suspicion with the police from the outset. During interrogation, it was revealed that he was involved in facilitating cheating for certain candidates in exchange for money. Similarly, the roles of Sanvalaram and Mahendra were also found to be suspicious. A case has been registered against the accused at Banad Police Station under relevant sections of the IPC, and an investigation has commenced.