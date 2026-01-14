14 January 2026,

Wednesday

Jodhpur

Delhi Police Recruitment Exam: High-Tech Cheating Racket Busted, Three Arrested from Jodhpur Online Centre

A case of cheating using remote desktop technology in the Delhi Police Head Constable recruitment examination was apprehended in Jodhpur. Three accused individuals were arrested after a raid at an online examination centre located on Banad Road.

Jodhpur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 14, 2026

Head Constable Recruitment Exam, Cheating in Head Constable Recruitment Exam, Delhi Head Constable Recruitment Exam, Cheating in Delhi Head Constable Recruitment Exam, Jodhpur News, Rajasthan News

The accused in police custody. Photo: Patrika

Jodhpur: A joint operation was conducted by the Delhi Police and Banad Police Station police at an online examination centre on Banad Road in connection with facilitating cheating in the Delhi Police Head Constable recruitment examination. Acting on information that special candidates were being provided with assistance to cheat through a remote desktop application, a raid was conducted at Marwar Institute.

FIR Registered at Banad Police Station

During the operation, the superintendent and owners of the online examination centre, Pemaram, Sanvalaram, and Mahendra, were arrested. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR at Banad Police Station. According to the police, candidates were being given undue assistance using a remote desktop application in the online examination conducted for the recruitment of Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial).

Raid with Local Police

Upon receiving information about suspicious activities at the examination centre, Marwar Institute, located on Banad Road, a Delhi Police team, along with local police, conducted a raid. Investigations revealed that some candidates appearing for the examination were being allowed to cheat in exchange for money. Crucial evidence related to candidates' admit cards and communications was recovered from the centre.

Cheating for Money

The examination centre operator, Pemaram, identified himself as the centre superintendent and lab owner. However, his behaviour and activities raised suspicion with the police from the outset. During interrogation, it was revealed that he was involved in facilitating cheating for certain candidates in exchange for money. Similarly, the roles of Sanvalaram and Mahendra were also found to be suspicious. A case has been registered against the accused at Banad Police Station under relevant sections of the IPC, and an investigation has commenced.

Published on:

14 Jan 2026 03:45 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jodhpur / Delhi Police Recruitment Exam: High-Tech Cheating Racket Busted, Three Arrested from Jodhpur Online Centre

