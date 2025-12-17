Good News: A 'New City' to be Built on 1578 Acres in Rajasthan, Cost Set at ₹922 Crore

Jodhpur: The Marwar Junction area is soon to become a new hub for industrial activities. Among the four major freight corridor centres developed by the central government across the country, one is the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). Marwar Junction is one of the centres of this WDFC. As an extension of this strategic decision, the Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar Industrial Area is now taking shape, which can give new momentum to the industrial revolution of Western India in the future.