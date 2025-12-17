Good News: A 'New City' to be Built on 1578 Acres in Rajasthan, Cost Set at ₹922 Crore

Image Source: AI
Jodhpur: The Marwar Junction area is soon to become a new hub for industrial activities. Among the four major freight corridor centres developed by the central government across the country, one is the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). Marwar Junction is one of the centres of this WDFC. As an extension of this strategic decision, the Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar Industrial Area is now taking shape, which can give new momentum to the industrial revolution of Western India in the future.
This area is being developed by the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation, with a project cost of ₹922 crore. This proposed industrial area will spread over 1578 acres. It is only 30 kilometres from Jodhpur and 60 kilometres from Marwar Junction, making this location geographically very suitable for transportation, logistics, and business operations.
The Jodhpur-Pali-Desuri belt, in particular, already holds a national identity for handicrafts, fabric, marble, and granite products. With the development of this area, local skills and production capacity will gain a direct platform to the market. This plan is also significant because it considers greenery, traffic management, environment, parks, open spaces, and logistics facilities along with industrial development. This will provide a balanced environment for future residential and business activities.
The development of the Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar Industrial Corridor can change the direction of the region's economy in the coming years. Commercially, it will leverage the Delhi-Mumbai freight route, while employment and investment opportunities will reach rural areas. This will expand economic activities in small towns and villages. With the opening of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, Marwar Junction is poised to become not just a railway stop, but a major industrial gateway.
If the plans are implemented on the ground within the stipulated time, this industrial area has the potential to become a major commercial transport and manufacturing hub for not only Rajasthan but also Western India. This industrial future of Marwar Junction is not only an opportunity for investors but can also prove to be a promise of employment for the youth and new energy for the economy of Marwar.
A potential investment target of ₹7500 crore has been set to accelerate industrial, trade, and production activities in this region. This is expected to create direct employment opportunities for more than 40,000 youth and even more indirect opportunities. The proximity of the freight corridor will make the supply of raw materials and delivery of finished products possible for industries with significantly reduced costs and better time management.
Big Scope
There is a big scope in the entire Marwar region, including Pali, Jalore, and Jodhpur. The market for agro-food and products is very large. This region will benefit greatly.
Rakesh Dave, Investor
Exports Will Increase
Logistics is a major problem for handicraft exports. But this project will largely reduce it. A handicraft zone will also be created, which is also very beneficial.
Distinct Identity
Our Marwar has a completely distinct identity. There is a lot of diversity in industries here. The national project will provide significant ease. The transportation of our stone will also improve.
