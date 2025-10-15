Jaisalmer Bus Fire: Death Toll Reaches 21

Jaisalmer bus fire incident. (Photo: Patrika)
Jodhpur: A horrific bus fire in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, has devastated several families. So far, 21 people have died in this terrible inferno. Among the 14 injured, the condition of 4 remains critical.
Yunus (10), who was severely burnt in the sleeper bus fire in Jaisalmer, died this morning during treatment. So far, only two bodies have been identified. Police have handed over the bodies to their families after the post-mortem.
It is to be noted that a sleeper bus caught fire near War Museum on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway on Tuesday. In this incident, 19 passengers died on the spot, and one critically injured passenger, Hussain Khan (79), a resident of Jaisalmer, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Jodhpur. Additionally, Yunus (10), a resident of Jodhpur, who was admitted to the hospital, died this morning during treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. With this, the death toll has reached 21.
Fourteen people injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur. Among them, 4 are on ventilators, and their condition is quite serious. The injured have been identified as Mahipal Singh, Omaram, Manoj Bhatia, Iqbala, Firoz, Bhaga Bai, Peer Mohammad, Jeerraj, Imimata, Vishasha, Ashish, Rafiq, Laxman, and Ubeydullah.
The bodies of 19 people who were burnt alive in the accident will be identified through DNA. DNA samples are being collected at hospitals in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer for this purpose. Samples from family members are also being collected for identification. It is expected that all bodies will be identified by this evening.
It is noteworthy that the AC sleeper bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire at 3:30 PM on Tuesday. The bus turned into a ball of fire in approximately seven minutes, leaving passengers no chance to react. Eyewitnesses had reported that a short circuit in the bus battery caused the AC gas to spread, leading to the fire escalating rapidly. The bus had a narrow design, and the emergency exit was only at the rear, whereas it should have been on both sides. The new bus was fully filled with AC gas.
