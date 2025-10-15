Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jodhpur

Jaisalmer Bus Fire: Death Toll Reaches 21

Jaisalmer Bus Fire: A devastating fire that broke out in a bus in Jaisalmer has left many families devastated. So far, 21 people have died in this horrific inferno.

2 min read

Jodhpur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

Jaisalmer-bus-fire-1

Jaisalmer bus fire incident. (Photo: Patrika)

Jodhpur: A horrific bus fire in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, has devastated several families. So far, 21 people have died in this terrible inferno. Among the 14 injured, the condition of 4 remains critical.

Yunus (10), who was severely burnt in the sleeper bus fire in Jaisalmer, died this morning during treatment. So far, only two bodies have been identified. Police have handed over the bodies to their families after the post-mortem.

It is to be noted that a sleeper bus caught fire near War Museum on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway on Tuesday. In this incident, 19 passengers died on the spot, and one critically injured passenger, Hussain Khan (79), a resident of Jaisalmer, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Jodhpur. Additionally, Yunus (10), a resident of Jodhpur, who was admitted to the hospital, died this morning during treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. With this, the death toll has reached 21.

4 Out of 14 Injured in Critical Condition

Fourteen people injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur. Among them, 4 are on ventilators, and their condition is quite serious. The injured have been identified as Mahipal Singh, Omaram, Manoj Bhatia, Iqbala, Firoz, Bhaga Bai, Peer Mohammad, Jeerraj, Imimata, Vishasha, Ashish, Rafiq, Laxman, and Ubeydullah.

19 Bodies to be Identified via DNA

The bodies of 19 people who were burnt alive in the accident will be identified through DNA. DNA samples are being collected at hospitals in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer for this purpose. Samples from family members are also being collected for identification. It is expected that all bodies will be identified by this evening.



Bus Turned into a Ball of Fire in 7 Minutes

It is noteworthy that the AC sleeper bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire at 3:30 PM on Tuesday. The bus turned into a ball of fire in approximately seven minutes, leaving passengers no chance to react. Eyewitnesses had reported that a short circuit in the bus battery caused the AC gas to spread, leading to the fire escalating rapidly. The bus had a narrow design, and the emergency exit was only at the rear, whereas it should have been on both sides. The new bus was fully filled with AC gas.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

#AhmedabadNews

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 01:35 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jodhpur / Jaisalmer Bus Fire: Death Toll Reaches 21

Big News

View All

Jodhpur

Rajasthan

Trending

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat: Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express to commence regular operations from today, will stop at these 8 stations.

Jodhpur Vande Bharat
Jodhpur

Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan’s Fate to be Decided Today

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case
Special

Rajasthan Roadways to Expand Reach to Rural Villages via PPP Model

Rajasthan Roadways
Jodhpur

Amit Shah to Lay Foundation Stone of Jodhpur College for Visually Impaired

Home Minister Amit Shah
News Bulletin

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to Commence Operations on 25th September

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Train
Jodhpur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.