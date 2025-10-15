Jaisalmer Bus Fire: Death Toll Reaches 21

It is noteworthy that the AC sleeper bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire at 3:30 PM on Tuesday. The bus turned into a ball of fire in approximately seven minutes, leaving passengers no chance to react. Eyewitnesses had reported that a short circuit in the bus battery caused the AC gas to spread, leading to the fire escalating rapidly. The bus had a narrow design, and the emergency exit was only at the rear, whereas it should have been on both sides. The new bus was fully filled with AC gas.