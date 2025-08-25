Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jodhpur

Jodhpur: Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Adarsh Defence Academy, to train officer-athletes for the nation

The total project cost for the academy is approximately ₹110 crore. The first phase, costing around ₹30 crore, involved the construction of the sports academy, which includes 125 rooms.

Jodhpur

Patrika Desk

Aug 25, 2025

Rajnath Singh in Jodhpur
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह। फोटो- पत्रिका

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Jodhpur on Monday. He inaugurated the Adarsh Defence and Sports Academy at the Vidya Bharati School, R K Damani National Revival and Education Centre, Hanwant Adarsh Vidya Mandir, Lalsagar.

Paid homage to the land of heroes

Rajnath Singh said, "I bow to this heroic land of Rajasthan. The land of Rajasthan has given countless brave and valiant sons. Rajasthan is a land that sacrifices everything for honour. Since childhood, we have heard stories of its heroes. The heroes here have sacrificed themselves on the battlefield. He said that I have always had an attachment with Vidya Bharati. Vidya Bharati has worked in the direction of the thinking of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. Vidya Bharati is doing better work in this direction."

Education, values, discipline and national service

Prof. Narpat Singh Shekhawat, Vidya Bharati Jodhpur Provincial President, informed that this centre will be developed as an ideal model based on the values of education, values, discipline and national service. A hostel with a capacity of 400 students has been prepared here in the first phase, in which 200 students will be trained in the defence sector and 200 students in sports.

The entire project of this academy is approximately ₹110 crore. In the first phase, the sports academy has been constructed at a cost of about ₹30 crore, which has 125 rooms. Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, the project committee chairman, said that the dream of this scheme, which started in 2015, has been realised today and a new direction of nation-building will be set from Jodhpur.

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

25 Aug 2025 03:59 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jodhpur / Jodhpur: Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Adarsh Defence Academy, to train officer-athletes for the nation
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.