Jodhpur: Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Adarsh Defence Academy, to train officer-athletes for the nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Jodhpur on Monday. He inaugurated the Adarsh Defence and Sports Academy at the Vidya Bharati School, R K Damani National Revival and Education Centre, Hanwant Adarsh Vidya Mandir, Lalsagar.
Rajnath Singh said, "I bow to this heroic land of Rajasthan. The land of Rajasthan has given countless brave and valiant sons. Rajasthan is a land that sacrifices everything for honour. Since childhood, we have heard stories of its heroes. The heroes here have sacrificed themselves on the battlefield. He said that I have always had an attachment with Vidya Bharati. Vidya Bharati has worked in the direction of the thinking of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. Vidya Bharati is doing better work in this direction."
Prof. Narpat Singh Shekhawat, Vidya Bharati Jodhpur Provincial President, informed that this centre will be developed as an ideal model based on the values of education, values, discipline and national service. A hostel with a capacity of 400 students has been prepared here in the first phase, in which 200 students will be trained in the defence sector and 200 students in sports.
The entire project of this academy is approximately ₹110 crore. In the first phase, the sports academy has been constructed at a cost of about ₹30 crore, which has 125 rooms. Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, the project committee chairman, said that the dream of this scheme, which started in 2015, has been realised today and a new direction of nation-building will be set from Jodhpur.