Jodhpur: Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Adarsh Defence Academy, to train officer-athletes for the nation

Rajnath Singh said, "I bow to this heroic land of Rajasthan. The land of Rajasthan has given countless brave and valiant sons. Rajasthan is a land that sacrifices everything for honour. Since childhood, we have heard stories of its heroes. The heroes here have sacrificed themselves on the battlefield. He said that I have always had an attachment with Vidya Bharati. Vidya Bharati has worked in the direction of the thinking of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. Vidya Bharati is doing better work in this direction."