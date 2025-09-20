Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to Commence Operations on 25th September

Passengers on the Vande Bharat train will be provided with breakfast and lunch. IRCTC has been given the responsibility for this.

Jodhpur

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Train
File Image: Patrika

The wait is finally over for the much-anticipated Vande Bharat Express train connecting Jodhpur to Delhi. This train will begin its journey on 25th September, coinciding with Shardiya Navratri. Preparations for the operation of the Vande Bharat Express, which will run from Jodhpur to Delhi Cantt via Jaipur, are complete.

The train's rake has already arrived in Jodhpur. On 25th September, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Mahi Atomic Power Project in Banswara. During this event, Prime Minister Modi will virtually flag off the inaugural run of the Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express. The flagging off of the Bikaner-Delhi Cantt and Udaipur-Chandigarh trains is also planned for the same occasion.

It is noteworthy that Rajasthan Patrika was the first to report on the Vande Bharat train's operation, publishing news that the train would commence operations between 20th and 25th September during Navratri.

Six Days a Week

The Vande Bharat Express will run via Jaipur to Delhi Cantt, operating six days a week. The train will depart Jodhpur at 5:30 AM and arrive at Delhi Cantt at 1:30 PM. It will reach Jaipur Junction at 9:35 AM.

Paneer-Gatke Sabzi on the Menu

Passengers on the Vande Bharat Express will be provided with breakfast and lunch. IRCTC has been entrusted with this responsibility. All passengers will receive a packaged bottle of water. Breakfast will include Upma, Besan Chilla, and biscuits. Lunch will include rice, dal, paratha, paneer sabzi, mixed vegetables, and gatte ki sabzi. Non-vegetarian options will also be available for those who order them.

Published on:

20 Sept 2025 03:13 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jodhpur / Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to Commence Operations on 25th September
