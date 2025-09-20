Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to Commence Operations on 25th September

The train's rake has already arrived in Jodhpur. On 25th September, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Mahi Atomic Power Project in Banswara. During this event, Prime Minister Modi will virtually flag off the inaugural run of the Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express. The flagging off of the Bikaner-Delhi Cantt and Udaipur-Chandigarh trains is also planned for the same occasion.