Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat: Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express to commence regular operations from today, will stop at these 8 stations.

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat: Jodhpur DRM Anurag Tripathi informed that train 26481, Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt-Vande Bharat Express, will depart from Jodhpur at 5:25 AM six days a week (except Tuesdays) from Saturday, September 27, and will reach Delhi Cantt at 1:30 PM.

Jodhpur

Patrika Desk

Sep 27, 2025

Jodhpur Vande Bharat

Jodhpur. The new semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express train from Jodhpur to Delhi Cantt and back will commence its regular operations from Saturday (September 27). Railway passengers are enthusiastic about the operation of the second semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train from the Jodhpur division. The train will run six days a week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Vande Bharat virtually on Thursday.

Anurag Tripathi, Jodhpur DRM of North Western Railway, stated that train number 26481, Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express, will depart from Jodhpur at 5:25 AM six days a week (except Tuesdays) starting Saturday, September 27, and will reach Delhi Cantt at 1:30 PM. Similarly, train number 26482, Delhi Cantt-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express, will depart from Delhi Cantt at 3:10 PM six days a week (except Tuesdays) from September 27, and will arrive at Jodhpur Railway Station at 11:20 PM on the same day. Reservations for travel on the train have already begun.

The train will halt at these 8 stations during its journey

According to Senior DCM Vikas Kheda, the new Vande Bharat Express train will halt at Medta Road, Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari, and Gurgaon stations during its journey. It will comprise seven air-conditioned chair car coaches and one executive air-conditioned chair car coach. The new Vande Bharat Express train from the Jodhpur division of North Western Railway will be the second semi-high-speed train from the Jodhpur division. Prior to this, the first Vande Bharat train between Jodhpur and Sabarmati stations commenced operations from July 7, 2023.

Improved Connectivity with the New Train

This train will prove to be extremely beneficial for passengers travelling to Jodhpur's tourist destinations, Meera Bai's temple in Merta, the marble industry in Makrana, the salt industries of Sambhar, tourism, education, and medical facilities in Jaipur, visitors to Sariska Sanctuary, Bhartrihari, and Pandupole near Alwar, and those commuting to Gurgaon for employment.

27 Sept 2025 08:50 am

