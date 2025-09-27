Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat: Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express to commence regular operations from today, will stop at these 8 stations.

According to Senior DCM Vikas Kheda, the new Vande Bharat Express train will halt at Medta Road, Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari, and Gurgaon stations during its journey. It will comprise seven air-conditioned chair car coaches and one executive air-conditioned chair car coach. The new Vande Bharat Express train from the Jodhpur division of North Western Railway will be the second semi-high-speed train from the Jodhpur division. Prior to this, the first Vande Bharat train between Jodhpur and Sabarmati stations commenced operations from July 7, 2023.