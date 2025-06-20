scriptJodhpur: Five Foreign Women Apprehended in Flat; FIR Against Flat Owner | Jodhpur: Five Foreign Women Apprehended in Flat; FIR Against Flat Owner | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Jodhpur

Jodhpur: Five Foreign Women Apprehended in Flat; FIR Against Flat Owner

Five foreign women and a young man were apprehended in a flat in Parshwanath City. One of the women, who is pregnant, has been admitted to AIIMS.

JodhpurJun 20, 2025 / 08:37 am

Patrika Desk

Jodhpur-News-10

Foreign women found in flat. Photo: Patrika

Jodhpur: Boranada police station police apprehended a young man along with five foreign women in a flat in Parshwanath City on the Pal-Sangaria bypass on Thursday. One woman, who was pregnant, was admitted to AIIMS. An FIR has been registered against the flat owner for keeping foreign women without submitting the C-form.
According to SHO Shakil Ahmad, information was received about some foreign women and a young man staying at a ground floor flat in a block of Parshwanath City. Suspecting suspicious activities, people gathered outside the flat. Frightened, the women locked the flat from inside. Police, along with female constables, arrived at the scene.

Five Foreign Women Found Inside the Flat

Upon opening the flat, five foreign women and a young man were found inside. Three of the women were from Thailand, one from Tanzania, and one from Kenya. Investigation revealed that the visas of three women had expired, while the visas of two were found to be valid.

One Woman Pregnant, Admitted to AIIMS

One woman was found to be pregnant. She was admitted to AIIMS with the help of a female constable. The four other foreign women were sent to the One Stop Sakhi Centre. Rahul, a resident of Udaliyawas who worked at the flat, was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace.

Case Against Flat Owner

The investigation revealed that a woman from Delhi and a man named Yogesh had arranged accommodation for the foreign women in this flat. No agreement, verification, or C-form was submitted to the flat owner regarding them. An FIR has been registered against the flat owner under the Foreigners Act.

News / Jodhpur / Jodhpur: Five Foreign Women Apprehended in Flat; FIR Against Flat Owner

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Weather Update: Red Alert Issued for Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Other States Amidst Monsoon’s Advance

National News

Weather Update: Red Alert Issued for Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Other States Amidst Monsoon’s Advance

in 4 hours

IND vs ENG Test Match: Live Streaming Details

Cricket News

IND vs ENG Test Match: Live Streaming Details

in 4 hours

UP Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across 30 Districts

Prayagraj

UP Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across 30 Districts

in 4 hours

Jodhpur: Five Foreign Women Apprehended in Flat; FIR Against Flat Owner

Jodhpur

Jodhpur: Five Foreign Women Apprehended in Flat; FIR Against Flat Owner

in 4 hours

Latest Jodhpur

Rajasthan's Jodhpur to be Monitored 24/7 by Drones

News

Rajasthan's Jodhpur to be Monitored 24/7 by Drones

2 days ago

Rajasthan to Manufacture Rifles and Machine Guns: Defence Clearance Granted

News

Rajasthan to Manufacture Rifles and Machine Guns: Defence Clearance Granted

3 weeks ago

Rajasthan: Guard Caught Filming Women in MRI Changing Room, Police Fear Wider Trap

News

Rajasthan: Guard Caught Filming Women in MRI Changing Room, Police Fear Wider Trap

3 weeks ago

Operation Sindoor: Sukhoi-30MKI's Triumphant Strike on Three Pakistani Airbases

News

Operation Sindoor: Sukhoi-30MKI's Triumphant Strike on Three Pakistani Airbases

1 month ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.