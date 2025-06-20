Jodhpur: Five Foreign Women Apprehended in Flat; FIR Against Flat Owner

According to SHO Shakil Ahmad, information was received about some foreign women and a young man staying at a ground floor flat in a block of Parshwanath City. Suspecting suspicious activities, people gathered outside the flat. Frightened, the women locked the flat from inside. Police, along with female constables, arrived at the scene.

Five Foreign Women Found Inside the Flat Upon opening the flat, five foreign women and a young man were found inside. Three of the women were from Thailand, one from Tanzania, and one from Kenya. Investigation revealed that the visas of three women had expired, while the visas of two were found to be valid.

One Woman Pregnant, Admitted to AIIMS One woman was found to be pregnant. She was admitted to AIIMS with the help of a female constable. The four other foreign women were sent to the One Stop Sakhi Centre. Rahul, a resident of Udaliyawas who worked at the flat, was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace.