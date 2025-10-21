Jodhpur Fruit Market Engulfed in Raging Fire, Smoke Billows Visible for 5 KM

Massive fire breaks out at fruit market. Photo: Patrika
Jodhpur: A fierce fire broke out in the Bhadwasiya Fruit Mandi in Jodhpur on Diwali night, creating an atmosphere of panic. The fire was so intense that plumes of smoke were visible from about 5 kilometres away.
According to information, the fire suddenly broke out late at night in the fruit crates kept in the verandah in front of the firm Vishandas Thawerdas's shop located in Bhadwasiya Fruit Mandi. It is believed that the fire was caused by a firecracker spark. Within a short time, the fire took a monstrous form. The flames of the fire spread all around the fruit mandi in no time.
Upon receiving the information, half a dozen fire tenders reached the spot. The fire was so fierce that the firefighters had to struggle a lot. It is being reported that the fire was brought under control on Wednesday morning. Significant damage occurred due to the fire. Traders were thrown into a frenzy upon receiving information about the fire in the mandi. Traders rushed to secure their shops.
On Diwali night, fires also broke out at Mahalaxmi Dairy at the Air Force Officers Mess intersection, Chopasni Housing Board Sector 21, and outside the Chauhabo police station in Jodhpur. However, firefighters managed to control these fires. No loss of life occurred due to these fires, but goods worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes.
