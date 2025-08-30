Jodhpur Roads Spark Deputy CM's Ire: Calls for Action

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari, issued a stern warning to Public Works Department (PWD) officials in Jodhpur, stating that the condition of the city's roads necessitates action against them. She criticised the poor state of the roads and the apparent inaction of the officials. She claimed to have travelled across many districts in Rajasthan but had never witnessed such substandard work from the PWD as in Jodhpur.