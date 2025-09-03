Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jodhpur

Jodhpur: RSS national meeting to host over 300 people from 32 organisations including BJP and ABVP

The meeting will be attended by national presidents, organisation secretaries, and key officials from 32 different organisations inspired by the Sangh.

Jodhpur

Patrika Desk

Sep 03, 2025

RSS coordination meeting
File Picture: Patrika

Jodhpur. Over 300 national-level officials from 32 organisations inspired by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will participate in the Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak scheduled from 5 to 7 September. Officials from various organisations will start arriving from Wednesday night.

For the first time in a coordination meeting, a new initiative will be seen where senior volunteers from the same organisations at the city and provincial level have been given the responsibility of bringing their all-India level officials from the airport and railway station to the meeting venue.

National President, Organisation Minister to Attend

National presidents, organisation ministers, and key officials from 32 RSS-inspired organisations, including Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Party, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharati, and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, will participate in the meeting. The main objective of this innovative approach of having the organisation's workers receive their senior officials is to facilitate interaction and communication between them, enabling a comfortable dialogue.

Mohan Bhagwat Holds Consultations

Earlier on Monday, Sarsanghachalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat consulted with the organisation's officials in a closed-door meeting. The Sarsanghachalak is already present in Jodhpur.

Government Officials Arrive

Jodhpur Prant Sanghchalak Haridayal Verma informed that on Tuesday, the Sangh's Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabole, Sah Sarkaryavah Dr. Krishna Gopal, CR Mukunda, Arun Kumar, Ramdatt Chakradhar, Alok Kumar, Atul Limye, and other national-level officials also arrived.

Published on:

03 Sept 2025 09:15 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jodhpur / Jodhpur: RSS national meeting to host over 300 people from 32 organisations including BJP and ABVP
