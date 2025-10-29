Jodhpur: Trains to run at 130 kmph on 126 km track, cattle run-over accidents to be curbed with new measures

Due to the absence of metal crash barriers on both sides of the railway track in this section, the Vande Bharat train, operating between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt, is currently restricted to a speed of 108 km/h between Jodhpur and Jaipur. In contrast, the train operates at full speed between Jaipur and Delhi. Once the crash barriers are installed, the Vande Bharat train will be able to run at a speed of 130 km/h. A similar situation exists for the Jodhpur-Sabarmati route. The Ministry of Railways has directed that this work be completed within the next six months. In June, Indian Railways had issued two tenders worth ₹70.66 crore for the installation of crash barriers between Jodhpur and Phulera.