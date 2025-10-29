Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jodhpur

Jodhpur: Trains to run at 130 kmph on 126 km track, cattle run-over accidents to be curbed with new measures

The Jodhpur division of the Railways is installing metal beam crash barriers on the Jodhpur-Phulera (via Merta) and Jodhpur-Bhildi sections. This will significantly prevent loss of life and property in accidents such as cattle run-overs.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jodhpur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

Metal beam crash barriers to be installed along tracks in Jodhpur railway division. (Patrika Photo)

Cattle Run Over on Railway Track: The Jodhpur Railway Division is installing metal beam crash barriers on the railway tracks from Jodhpur via Merta to Phulera, and on the Jodhpur to Bhildi section, as well as the Barmer-Balotra section. This initiative aims to significantly reduce the loss of life and property caused by accidents such as cattle run-overs. The Railway Board had approved the installation of crash barriers along a 126 km stretch of track between Jodhpur and Phulera, and between Jodhpur and Jalore-Samdari-Dhanera, at a cost of ₹110 crore, four months ago.

Vande Bharat Train's Speed to Increase

Due to the absence of metal crash barriers on both sides of the railway track in this section, the Vande Bharat train, operating between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt, is currently restricted to a speed of 108 km/h between Jodhpur and Jaipur. In contrast, the train operates at full speed between Jaipur and Delhi. Once the crash barriers are installed, the Vande Bharat train will be able to run at a speed of 130 km/h. A similar situation exists for the Jodhpur-Sabarmati route. The Ministry of Railways has directed that this work be completed within the next six months. In June, Indian Railways had issued two tenders worth ₹70.66 crore for the installation of crash barriers between Jodhpur and Phulera.

Barriers to be Installed Between Jodhpur and Phulera

North Western Railway has issued two tenders worth ₹70.66 crore for the installation of metal beam crash barriers between Jodhpur and Phulera. It is expected that upon completion of the crash barrier installation between Jodhpur and Phulera, the speed of trains will increase from 110 km/h to 130 km/h. Indian Railways categorises its tracks into three categories based on speed.

Most Tracks Covered in Jaipur Rail Section

In the Jaipur rail section, the railway administration has nearly completed the installation of metal crash barriers across most of the railway track to prevent the intrusion of people and cattle. With the installation of crash barriers, illegal intrusions onto the railway tracks have been significantly curbed. Consequently, trains are now operating without obstruction at speeds exceeding 130 km/h in this section.

A One-Minute Train Stoppage Costs Up to ₹20,000

According to railway sources, it is estimated that a one-minute stoppage of a diesel-powered passenger train incurs a loss of up to ₹20,000 for the railways. For an electric train, the loss is ₹20,500 per minute. A diesel-powered goods train incurs a financial loss of ₹13,350 per minute of stoppage, while an electric goods train incurs a loss of ₹13,400. The railways directly bear these financial losses themselves.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

29 Oct 2025 12:49 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jodhpur / Jodhpur: Trains to run at 130 kmph on 126 km track, cattle run-over accidents to be curbed with new measures

Big News

View All

Jodhpur

Rajasthan

Trending

Jodhpur Fruit Market Engulfed in Raging Fire, Smoke Billows Visible for 5 KM

Fire set at Dhar's ancient Badkeshwar Mahadev Temple
Jodhpur

Jaisalmer Bus Fire: Death Toll Reaches 21

Jaisalmer-bus-fire-1
Jodhpur

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat: Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express to commence regular operations from today, will stop at these 8 stations.

Jodhpur Vande Bharat
Jodhpur

Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan’s Fate to be Decided Today

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case
Special

Rajasthan Roadways to Expand Reach to Rural Villages via PPP Model

Rajasthan Roadways
Jodhpur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.