Jodhpur

No Sweets for Pakistani Rangers on Independence Day: India's Firm Stance

Independence Day: India will not send sweets to Pakistani Rangers on 15 August this year. The directive has come from the Union Home Ministry.

Jodhpur

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

Independence Day 2025 This time Pakistan will not get sweets at Border India takes a tough stand on 15 August
On the eve of 15 August, Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort illuminated with lights. Photo: ANI

Independence Day: India will not be sending sweets to Pakistani Rangers on August 15th this year. This decision follows the terrorist attack in Pulwama on April 22nd, prompting government directives against the exchange. The government and army's clear message is that sweets and terrorism cannot coexist. Traditionally, soldiers from both India and Pakistan exchange sweets across the border on national holidays and major festivals.

The exchange of sweets between soldiers of both nations is a gesture of goodwill along the international border.

Halted During Pulwama Attack as Well

The tradition of sweet exchange between India and Pakistan has been intermittent in recent years. Following the Pulwama attack in 2019, India also refrained from sending sweets to Pakistan.

Pakistan's Reaction to the Removal of Article 370

In 2019, after India revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan protested. That year, the BSF (Border Security Force) offered sweets to the Pakistani Rangers, but they were refused.

Published on:

15 Aug 2025 09:25 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jodhpur / No Sweets for Pakistani Rangers on Independence Day: India's Firm Stance
