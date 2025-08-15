No Sweets for Pakistani Rangers on Independence Day: India's Firm Stance

Independence Day: India will not be sending sweets to Pakistani Rangers on August 15th this year. This decision follows the terrorist attack in Pulwama on April 22nd, prompting government directives against the exchange. The government and army's clear message is that sweets and terrorism cannot coexist. Traditionally, soldiers from both India and Pakistan exchange sweets across the border on national holidays and major festivals.
The exchange of sweets between soldiers of both nations is a gesture of goodwill along the international border.
The tradition of sweet exchange between India and Pakistan has been intermittent in recent years. Following the Pulwama attack in 2019, India also refrained from sending sweets to Pakistan.
In 2019, after India revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan protested. That year, the BSF (Border Security Force) offered sweets to the Pakistani Rangers, but they were refused.