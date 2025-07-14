14 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jodhpur

Rajasthan: 7 Million in Western Rajasthan to Receive Ample Water Supply

Additional Chief Engineer Project, Nakṣatra Singh Charan, stated that notices have been issued because the company is not working on time.

Jodhpur

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

jodhpur news
Minister Shekhawat in a meeting with officials of the water supply department. (Photo: Patrika)

The Rajiv Gandhi Lift Canal's third phase, responsible for supplying water to 7 million people and thousands of industrial units across five districts in western Rajasthan, including Jodhpur, is facing further delays. Initially slated for completion in May, the project is now expected to be finished by December this year.

The delay is attributed to a shortage of labourers. This information came to light during a meeting chaired by Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, with officials from the Jaloday Department at the Circuit House.

Incomplete Pump Houses

Along with the pipeline, seven pump houses are under construction to lift water and transport it to Jodhpur. The first pump house, near Madasar, is located in a desert area, making it difficult to retain labourers. Consequently, work there is progressing at the slowest pace.

Notices and Penalties

Nakshatra Singh Charan, the Additional Chief Engineer of the project, stated that notices have been issued to the company due to the slow progress, and penalties will be imposed for the delays.

Project Highlights

  • 200 km pipeline will carry water from Madasar to Jodhpur.
  • Work orders worth ₹1355 crore have been issued.
  • 6 cities and over 2100 villages will benefit.
  • A reservoir with a capacity of 1534 M.C.F.T. of water will be built in Madasar.
  • 7 pump houses are under construction.

Focus on Janta Jal Yojana

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasised the need to work on hand pumps and other water sources as part of the Janta Jal Yojana, stating that reliance solely on the lift canal is not sustainable. He also reviewed the JJYM and gathered information on urban water supply.

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

14 Jul 2025 03:43 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jodhpur / Rajasthan: 7 Million in Western Rajasthan to Receive Ample Water Supply
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.