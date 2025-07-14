Rajasthan: 7 Million in Western Rajasthan to Receive Ample Water Supply

The Rajiv Gandhi Lift Canal's third phase, responsible for supplying water to 7 million people and thousands of industrial units across five districts in western Rajasthan, including Jodhpur, is facing further delays. Initially slated for completion in May, the project is now expected to be finished by December this year.
The delay is attributed to a shortage of labourers. This information came to light during a meeting chaired by Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, with officials from the Jaloday Department at the Circuit House.
Along with the pipeline, seven pump houses are under construction to lift water and transport it to Jodhpur. The first pump house, near Madasar, is located in a desert area, making it difficult to retain labourers. Consequently, work there is progressing at the slowest pace.
Nakshatra Singh Charan, the Additional Chief Engineer of the project, stated that notices have been issued to the company due to the slow progress, and penalties will be imposed for the delays.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasised the need to work on hand pumps and other water sources as part of the Janta Jal Yojana, stating that reliance solely on the lift canal is not sustainable. He also reviewed the JJYM and gathered information on urban water supply.