Rajasthan district declares 25 August public holiday

Jodhpur District Collector and District Magistrate, Gaurav Agrawal, issued an order stating that the second of two local holidays declared for Jodhpur district in 2025 will be observed on Monday, 25 August.
This holiday has been declared on the occasion of the Baba Ramdev Masuria Mela (Baba Ri Bij). All government offices and educational institutions in Jodhpur district will remain closed on this day.
Meanwhile, devotees are arriving at the Baba Balinath Temple in Masuria to pay their respects before proceeding to Ramdevra to celebrate the manifestation festival of folk deity Baba Ramdev. The manifestation festival of folk deity Baba Ramdev will be celebrated on 25 August, while the fair at the Baba Ramdev's guru Balinath Temple in Masuria began on the Amavasya (new moon day).
Narendra Chauhan, President of the Shri Pipa Kshatriya Samastha Nyati Sabha Trust, which manages the temple, stated that all preparations for the fair have been completed. 56 CCTV cameras have been installed on the temple premises.
The trust will deploy 300 volunteers to facilitate darshan (viewing of the deity). The Parchandi water is being regularly cleaned by adding bleaching powder. The entire temple complex has been decorated with attractive lights to mark Baba's manifestation festival.
Hasaram Harijan, who arrived at the Masuria temple in Jodhpur after a 13-day walk from Ajanor village in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, said that he has been visiting the Masuria temple and Runicha Dham every year for the past 13 years to pay his respects. Carrying a statue of Baba on his shoulder and with bells tied to his feet, Hasaram dances wherever he hears Baba's devotional songs. Phaganchand (फागचंद), who arrived from Shahpura in Bhilwara district on a two-wheeler, said that Baba will surely fulfill his wishes. He is heading towards Ramdevra with his wife, full of enthusiasm.