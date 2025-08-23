Rajasthan district declares 25 August public holiday

Hasaram Harijan, who arrived at the Masuria temple in Jodhpur after a 13-day walk from Ajanor village in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, said that he has been visiting the Masuria temple and Runicha Dham every year for the past 13 years to pay his respects. Carrying a statue of Baba on his shoulder and with bells tied to his feet, Hasaram dances wherever he hears Baba's devotional songs. Phaganchand (फागचंद), who arrived from Shahpura in Bhilwara district on a two-wheeler, said that Baba will surely fulfill his wishes. He is heading towards Ramdevra with his wife, full of enthusiasm.