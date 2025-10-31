Rajasthan: Private Bus Operators Go on Strike, Thousands of Passengers Stranded as Online Bookings Halt

Private bus operators on strike (Photo: Patrika)
Jodhpur. Following strict action by the RTO regarding the bus accident on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer route, the All India Tourist Bus Owners Association has announced an indefinite strike starting Friday. Online booking for buses has also been suspended. Association Secretary Rajendra Parihar stated that this decision was taken due to the order issued by the Transport Department on October 29.
Private buses operating across the state are being heavily fined under the guise of inspections. The association had previously requested the government to grant bus operators three months to rectify the deficiencies in their buses. Parihar expressed regret for the inconvenience to passengers in a letter sent to the Chief Minister on Wednesday.
The operation of State Carriage buses running on local and rural routes will continue. According to the President and executive members of the Private Bus Association, Overbridge Bhadwasiya, all buses on routes from Jodhpur to Osian, Bhikampur, Lohawat, Peelwa, Ramdevra, Khajuwala, Phalodi, Aau, Chadi, Denok & Bavadi, Panchodi, Karnu, Dholiya, Kisnasar, Champasar, Chimana, Luna, Asop, Butati, Kuchera, Khinvsar, Nokha, Nagaur, etc., will continue to operate regularly from Bhadwasiya Overbridge.
According to Shaitan Singh Bhati Tekra, President of the Private Bus Owners Service Committee, Private Bus Stand Pratap Nagar, buses operating from Jodhpur on all routes will continue their services.
In fact, after the bus accident on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway, the government issued strict directives regarding bus safety, following which RTO officials have been taking stringent action against private bus operators. Buses with detected faults are being continuously seized, causing distress to private bus operators, leading them to decide on a strike.
Big NewsView All
Jodhpur
Rajasthan
Trending