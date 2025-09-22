Rajasthan Roadways to Expand Reach to Rural Villages via PPP Model

This will include 5 buses from the Jodhpur depot. In line with the state government's budget announcement, the RSRTC administration is in the final stages of a phased process of operating vehicles through a PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model with private vehicle operators to connect villages deprived of road transport services to cities. Buses running on rural routes will be painted saffron. Buses for rural routes will operate from the RSRTC bus stand. The RSRTC logo will be displayed on the vehicles.