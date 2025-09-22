Rajasthan Roadways to Expand Reach to Rural Villages via PPP Model

The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) has decided to restart rural bus services on routes that have been closed for a long time. If all goes well, rural public transport buses will run on rural routes from September 28th. The Chief Minister may flag off the rural public transport buses on September 28th.
This will include 5 buses from the Jodhpur depot. In line with the state government's budget announcement, the RSRTC administration is in the final stages of a phased process of operating vehicles through a PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model with private vehicle operators to connect villages deprived of road transport services to cities. Buses running on rural routes will be painted saffron. Buses for rural routes will operate from the RSRTC bus stand. The RSRTC logo will be displayed on the vehicles.
Passengers on these buses will receive all concessions offered by RSRTC, the payment for which will be made by RSRTC.
After the commencement of RSRTC bus services on rural routes, villages deprived of bus services will be connected to Jodhpur. These buses will operate to Balesar (two routes), Chaba, Chamunda, Chairai, Looni, Uttersar and Bilara. This will improve accessibility for thousands of people in these villages. RSRTC has approved the operation of buses in rural areas on 8 routes of the Jodhpur depot.
Preparations for the operation of buses on rural routes are almost complete. The operation of buses will be carried out as per the orders of the RSRTC headquarters.