Jodhpur

Rajasthan's Jodhpur to be Monitored 24/7 by Drones

Orders for area-wise surveillance using the drone have been issued.

JodhpurJun 18, 2025 / 08:12 am

Patrika Desk

Drone deployed to maintain law and order (Photo: Patrika)

To maintain peace, law and order, and prevent criminal activities during the state-level Independence Day celebrations in Jodhpur, the police commissionerate will now use drones in addition to CCTV cameras. Following the receipt of a night vision drone from police headquarters, a decision has been made to monitor the city using drones, except on Sundays.
Following the instructions of Police Commissioner Rajendra Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters and Traffic), Shailendra Singh Indoliya, issued the orders. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Nazim Ali, informed that a night vision drone has been received from the headquarters. Two drones are already in use. These drones will monitor the entire city. During the day, ADCP East-West will monitor drone flights, and at night, night patrol officers will do so. Sunday will be a maintenance day.

Surveillance in Two Shifts

Time: 9 AM to 8 PM

Day – Location – Route & Task
Monday—Umaid Stadium —Umaid Stadium, surrounding areas, Umaid Garden, gamblers and traffic.
Tuesday—Akaliya Circle —Traffic point, police personnel, private bus stand, Masuria , shops and stalls at Chiragarh Mod.
Wednesday—Polo Ground—Gravel dumpers, illegal gas refilling in Sansi Basti, Marwar Convention Centre , Shikargarh Gate and police personnel at traffic points.
Thursday—AIIMS —AIIMS and MDM Hospital and parking, Bhagat Ki Kothi Railway Station (भगत की कोठी रेलवे स्टेशन) parking, crowd at shops and stalls at Shastri Circle.
Friday—Old Camps —Police Lines , Jail (जेल), Main Railway Station , Raikabag Railway Station , bus stand and passengers, and Kalika patrolling unit at KN College.
Saturday—Kudi Bhagatsani—Illegal gravel dumpers and tractors, High Court premises, vehicles on Link Road, traffic police.
9 PM to 9 AM
Day – Location – Route & Task

Monday – Jhalamand Circle – Illegal gravel-laden dumpers and tractors, High Court and Link Road, illegal liquor sales.
Tuesday – Umaid Stadium – Stadium and surrounding area, vehicles, Umaid Garden, illegal liquor, liquor sales after 8 PM, and old High Court premises.
Wednesday – Polo Ground – Illegal gravel, police personnel at checkpoints, liquor sales after 8 PM at shops.
Thursday – Akaliya – Masuria, shops and stalls at Chiragarh Mod, liquor sales after 8 PM at liquor shops.
Friday – Umaid Stadium – Stadium and surrounding area, vehicles, Umaid Garden, illegal liquor, liquor sales after 8 PM, and old High Court premises.
Saturday – Polo Ground – Illegal gravel vehicles, police personnel at checkpoints, illegal liquor, liquor sales after 8 PM

