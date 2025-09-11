Relief from Traffic Jams: New Road to Ease Congestion in Jodhpur

Following orders from Collector Gaurav Agrawal, the PWD's city circle's Superintending Engineer, Sanjay Mathur, initiated the work. Mathur explained that approximately 1.5 km of the road, a three-lane section on both sides of the Basni intersection, will be paved with concrete (CC). This road will extend from the petrol pump below the Basni bridge to beyond the Salawas intersection and, in the opposite direction, from beyond AIIMS Gate No. 2 to the Basni bridge.