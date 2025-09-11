Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jodhpur

Relief from Traffic Jams: New Road to Ease Congestion in Jodhpur

Jodhpur News: Over 50,000 vehicles use AIIMS Road daily. The road's damaged condition has resulted in several injuries in recent days. Furthermore, the resulting traffic jams are causing significant inconvenience to the public.

Jodhpur

Patrika Desk

Sep 11, 2025

Jodhpur AIIMS Road
Representative Image

Construction work on the AIIMS Road in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, has finally commenced. The Public Works Department (PWD) has begun work on repairing the road, which had been damaged for a considerable time. This will bring significant relief to the city's residents. PWD officials claim the road will be completed within a month. Once finished, it will benefit commuters, AIIMS patients, and their families.

Recent rainfall severely damaged the AIIMS Road, particularly the section passing by Daauji's Hotel. While the road was temporarily repaired using gravel to make it motorable, subsequent rainfall caused further damage. Permanent construction work on the AIIMS Road has now begun. The project has a budget of ₹1.2 crore (12 million rupees).

One and a Half Kilometre Three-Lane Road

Following orders from Collector Gaurav Agrawal, the PWD's city circle's Superintending Engineer, Sanjay Mathur, initiated the work. Mathur explained that approximately 1.5 km of the road, a three-lane section on both sides of the Basni intersection, will be paved with concrete (CC). This road will extend from the petrol pump below the Basni bridge to beyond the Salawas intersection and, in the opposite direction, from beyond AIIMS Gate No. 2 to the Basni bridge.

Over 50,000 Vehicles Daily

More than 50,000 vehicles use AIIMS Road daily. The previous road damage resulted in injuries and significant traffic congestion. The road construction will improve the situation for commuters.

Traffic Congestion and Slow Movement

The commencement of road construction work at the Daauji Hotel intersection in the Basni industrial area led to traffic disruption outside AIIMS on Wednesday. Vehicles were frequently queued, and traffic moved very slowly. Traffic police eventually managed to alleviate the situation by allowing traffic flow in both directions.

The road outside AIIMS, up to Daauji's Hotel, had developed potholes. The PWD began the concrete road construction at 11 am. The use of JCBs to excavate the road initially caused a one-way closure, worsening the traffic situation. Vehicles from both directions were diverted to a single lane.

This resulted in slow-moving traffic and long queues. While the traffic police diverted some vehicles to alternative routes, the traffic remained slow. Traffic police officers eventually arrived on the scene and, after some effort, restored two-way traffic flow, easing the congestion.

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

11 Sept 2025 03:39 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jodhpur / Relief from Traffic Jams: New Road to Ease Congestion in Jodhpur
