Vande Bharat Express Jodhpur: 8 Coaches, 608 Seats, Ready to Speed to Delhi

The much-anticipated Vande Bharat Express train has arrived in Jodhpur. This has expedited preparations for the commencement of the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train service. This train will run from Jodhpur, via Jaipur, to Delhi Cantt.
The train has been stationed at Jajiwal station, beyond Banar station. It is noteworthy that the first Vande Bharat train from Jodhpur is already operational, running to Sabarmati. This will be Jodhpur's second Vande Bharat train.
The Vande Bharat train running from Jodhpur to Delhi Cantt is white in colour. It will have 8 coaches, including seven chair car coaches and one executive class coach. The train staff will include two TTEs, two crew members, and one guard. The train will be inaugurated virtually.
According to the proposed timetable, the train will depart from Jodhpur at 5:30 AM and reach Delhi Cantt at 1:30 PM, taking approximately eight hours. During this journey, it will reach Jaipur at 9:30 AM after a four-hour journey from Jodhpur. The train will halt at seven stations between Jodhpur and Delhi. However, the official timetable will be released by the Railway Board.