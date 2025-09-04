Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jodhpur

Vande Bharat Express Jodhpur: 8 Coaches, 608 Seats, Ready to Speed to Delhi

Vande Bharat Train Jodhpur: According to the proposed schedule, the Vande Bharat Express train will depart from Jodhpur at 5:30 AM and arrive at Delhi Cantt at 1:30 PM, completing the journey in approximately eight hours.

Jodhpur

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Sep 04, 2025

Vande Bharat Train
Vande Bharat Express train (Photo: Patrika)

The much-anticipated Vande Bharat Express train has arrived in Jodhpur. This has expedited preparations for the commencement of the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train service. This train will run from Jodhpur, via Jaipur, to Delhi Cantt.

The train has been stationed at Jajiwal station, beyond Banar station. It is noteworthy that the first Vande Bharat train from Jodhpur is already operational, running to Sabarmati. This will be Jodhpur's second Vande Bharat train.

Seven Coaches Chair Car Class and One Executive Class Coach

The Vande Bharat train running from Jodhpur to Delhi Cantt is white in colour. It will have 8 coaches, including seven chair car coaches and one executive class coach. The train staff will include two TTEs, two crew members, and one guard. The train will be inaugurated virtually.

Eight-Hour Journey to Delhi Cantt

According to the proposed timetable, the train will depart from Jodhpur at 5:30 AM and reach Delhi Cantt at 1:30 PM, taking approximately eight hours. During this journey, it will reach Jaipur at 9:30 AM after a four-hour journey from Jodhpur. The train will halt at seven stations between Jodhpur and Delhi. However, the official timetable will be released by the Railway Board.

Key Features

  • 8 coaches in the train.
  • 1 executive class coach.
  • 7 chair car (CC) class coaches.
  • 608 seats in the train.
  • 52 seats in the executive class coach.
  • 44 seats each in C-1 and C-7 coaches.
  • 78 seats each in C-2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8 coaches.

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

04 Sept 2025 09:14 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jodhpur / Vande Bharat Express Jodhpur: 8 Coaches, 608 Seats, Ready to Speed to Delhi
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.