Vande Bharat Express Jodhpur: 8 Coaches, 608 Seats, Ready to Speed to Delhi

According to the proposed timetable, the train will depart from Jodhpur at 5:30 AM and reach Delhi Cantt at 1:30 PM, taking approximately eight hours. During this journey, it will reach Jaipur at 9:30 AM after a four-hour journey from Jodhpur. The train will halt at seven stations between Jodhpur and Delhi. However, the official timetable will be released by the Railway Board.