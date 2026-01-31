Asia’s largest railway grade separator opens, red signal waits become history

The up-track of Asia’s largest railway grade separator (viaduct) has become operational. With this, waiting at red signals at the junction has become a thing of the past. In the coming days, 90 to 100 goods trains will pass through without stopping. This is expected to save the railways ₹300–400 crore every year in fuel and operational costs.
The railway viaduct in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, is part of the supply chain that powers the country's power plants, factories, and mineral industries. Currently, approximately 20 goods trains are passing through at speed. The grade separator from Jhalwara Katangi to Majhgawan is so long (33.40 kilometres) that 50 goods trains can be lined up one behind the other.
Harshit Shrivastava, Jabalpur CPRPO, stated that the longest bridge of Indian Railways, the Katni Grade Separator, is under construction. The construction of the up-track is complete, and the down-track is being built rapidly.
- Operations: Increase in freight train operations. Enhancement in the number and speed of goods trains on the Bina-Katni rail section.
- Direct Connectivity: Bypass facility for areas like New Katni and Katni Murwara with an additional line to Katni-Bilaspur and Singrauli.
- Time Saving: Increase in freight traffic and reduction in the operational time for freight trains.
- 33.40 km total length
- Down Grade Separator: 17.52 KM
- Up Grade Separator: 15.85 KM
- 676 pillars, with a combined length exceeding the total boundaries of several cities.
- The rail grade separator is so long that 50 goods trains can be parked simultaneously.
- Currently, 20 goods trains are passing.
- In the coming days, 90 to 100 goods trains will pass without stopping.
- Annual savings of ₹300-400 crore in fuel and operational costs for the railways.
- Estimated cost: ₹1800 crore.
