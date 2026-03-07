7 March 2026,

Saturday

Katni

Goods train derails in MP, Katni-Bilaspur section disrupted; several trains also affected

MP News: A goods train derailed in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday morning, affecting trains heading towards Bilaspur.

less than 1 minute read

Katni

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 07, 2026

katni news

Image Source: Patrika

MP News: A major train accident occurred on the Katni–Bilaspur railway line in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning. Near the Katni railway station, a coal-laden goods train suddenly derailed near a cabin. As a result, six coaches of the goods train were severely damaged and scattered on the tracks, causing significant damage to the railway track as well.

The entire incident is reported to have happened around 11 AM. Following the accident, the railway administration was thrown into a state of panic, and immediate relief and repair work commenced. After the accident, coal is being unloaded from the damaged coaches with the help of railway machinery, labourers, and other resources, to clear the track and expedite repair work.

DRM Arrives to Assess the Situation

Given the seriousness of the incident, DRM Kamal Talreja of the Jabalpur division himself reached the spot and is assessing the situation along with officials. Under his direction, track restoration work is being carried out at a rapid pace.

Trains Departing from Katni South Affected

Due to the derailment of the goods train coaches, a large section of the track has been damaged. Consequently, the railway line from Katni South towards Bilaspur, along with the Katni–Bilaspur rail section, has been completely closed.

According to railway sources, the accident has impacted the operation of passenger and goods trains. The movement of about half a dozen passenger trains and more than two dozen goods trains has been affected. Many trains have been stopped midway, while preparations are being made to run some on alternative routes.

Railway officials are continuously monitoring the situation and are making efforts to restore the track and normalise rail traffic as soon as possible. Investigations into the cause of the accident have also commenced.

Published on:

07 Mar 2026 02:45 pm

Katni

Madhya Pradesh

