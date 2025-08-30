India’s longest rail bridge built in MP, train operations begin on 34-km track

This grade separator has been constructed in the Jabalpur division of West Central Railway. The project cost is approximately ₹1248 crore. The up grade separator is 16 km long, and the down grade separator is 18 km long, making the total length of the grade separator 34 km. This total length includes a viaduct (18 km), retaining walls (3 km), and earthwork (13 km) for both the up and down grade separators.