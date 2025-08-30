Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

India’s longest rail bridge built in MP, train operations begin on 34-km track

MP News: Train operations have commenced on India's longest rail bridge, recently completed in Katni, Madhya Pradesh.

Katni

Patrika Desk

Aug 30, 2025

katni news

MP News: Train operations have commenced on India's longest grade separator track in Katni, Madhya Pradesh. The first coal-laden goods train and other trains ran on Friday. A goods train arriving from Bilaspur proceeded towards Bina on the up track. Officials and staff were deployed on-site for security purposes. However, work is still ongoing on the down track.

Completed at a cost of ₹1248 crore

This grade separator has been constructed in the Jabalpur division of West Central Railway. The project cost is approximately ₹1248 crore. The up grade separator is 16 km long, and the down grade separator is 18 km long, making the total length of the grade separator 34 km. This total length includes a viaduct (18 km), retaining walls (3 km), and earthwork (13 km) for both the up and down grade separators.

Project Highlights

A key feature of the grade separator project is the elevated viaduct used to cross the busy yards of Katni, Katni Murwara, and New Katni Junction. The total length of the viaduct (bridge) in this grade separator is 18 km. The up grade separator has a total of 260 spans, and the downgrade separator has 411 spans.

Grade Separator Project Included in Rail Doubling

The 257 km-long rail line between Katni and Singrauli is undergoing doubling. This grade separator project is part of that rail line.

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Katni / India's longest rail bridge built in MP, train operations begin on 34-km track
