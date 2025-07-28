Katni Witness to Deadly Clash: Two Killed, One more Critical

According to reports, around 1 am on Sunday night, a serious incident occurred on Chaupati, just 500 meters from the Kotwali police station. It is alleged that Sagar and Tatuli attacked 23-year-old Roshan Singh, son of Gulab Singh, 22-year-old Utkarsh Dubey ,son of Raja Dubey, and 20-year-old Vinesh, son of Shivnaryan, all residents of Gayatri Nagar, with knives. The attack was so brutal that when Roshan Singh, Utkarsh Dubey, and Vinesh were taken to the District Government Hospital for treatment, doctors pronounced Roshan and Utkarsh dead. Vinesh, in critical condition, was referred to Jabalpur.