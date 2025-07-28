Katni Witness to Deadly Clash: Two Killed, One more Critical

Katni News: The law and order situation in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, was starkly revealed last night. A violent clash erupted on Katni Chaupati, resulting in the stabbing deaths of two young men. Both were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Another young woman sustained serious injuries and was referred to Jabalpur for treatment. The assailants fled the scene and remain at large. Police have registered a murder case and launched a search.
There are concerns that the attackers may be apprehended soon. This incident casts doubt on the success of police operations such as Operation Shikanja, combing patrols, intensive patrolling, and anti-drug campaigns. The recent spate of stabbings has created a climate of fear in the city.
Questions are being raised about police effectiveness, the audacity of criminals, and the police's ability to control crime. Criminals, reportedly intoxicated, are openly wielding knives in public places, while the police continue to assert their commitment to maintaining law and order.
According to reports, around 1 am on Sunday night, a serious incident occurred on Chaupati, just 500 meters from the Kotwali police station. It is alleged that Sagar and Tatuli attacked 23-year-old Roshan Singh, son of Gulab Singh, 22-year-old Utkarsh Dubey ,son of Raja Dubey, and 20-year-old Vinesh, son of Shivnaryan, all residents of Gayatri Nagar, with knives. The attack was so brutal that when Roshan Singh, Utkarsh Dubey, and Vinesh were taken to the District Government Hospital for treatment, doctors pronounced Roshan and Utkarsh dead. Vinesh, in critical condition, was referred to Jabalpur.
According to the police, Sagar and Tatuli, the assailants, are currently absconding. Vinesh's critical condition has prevented him from providing information about the cause of the incident. Police have registered a murder case and launched a search for the accused.
Recent incidents in the city have severely undermined the police's image of efficiency. Despite instructions from state headquarters, the district police are actively conducting awareness campaigns against drug abuse, Operation Shikanja to curb drug trafficking and sales, and combing patrols to apprehend criminals. However, these efforts appear ineffective in the face of the escalating crime rate.