Holi 2025: Special Trains via Katni to Ease Travel Rush

Decision taken due to increasing crowds Every year, trains witness massive crowds during Holi, making travel difficult. Ticket availability also becomes limited, causing inconvenience to passengers. Keeping this problem in mind, the railway has decided to run additional trains on major routes. According to railway officials, these special trains will pass through Katni, stopping at various stations. Passengers should plan their journey in advance to take full advantage of these trains. The timetable and booking information for all trains are available on the railway’s official website and at the respective stations.

These special trains will pass through Katni; see the full schedule The list of special trains released by the railway includes several important trains that will facilitate passenger travel. Here is complete information about the trains passing through Katni:

Hubli-Muzaffarpur Express Special (07315/07316) 07315 Hubli-Muzaffarpur Special Itarsi: 18:25 on 11 March

Jabalpur: 21:40 on 11 March

Katni: 23:05 on 11 March

Satna: 00:25 on 12 March

Destination (Muzaffarpur): 12:30 on 12 March

07316 Muzaffarpur-Hubli Special

Muzaffarpur: 14:15 on 15 March

Satna: 01:45 on 16 March

Katni: 03:25 on 16 March

Jabalpur: 05:05 on 16 March

Itarsi: 09:10 on 16 March

Destination (Hubli): 10:30 on 17 March This train will also stop at Dharwad, Belgaum, Sangli, Pune, Ahmednagar, Manmad, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Prayagraj Chheoki, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patna and Hajipur stations.

Chirala-Gorakhpur Special (07715/07716) 07715 Chirala-Gorakhpur Special Chirala: 14:00 on 10 March

Rani Kamlapati: 09:00 on 11 March

Bina: 11:25 on 11 March

Gorakhpur: 05:00 on 12 March 07716 Gorakhpur-Chirala Special Gorakhpur: 08:00 on 12 March

Bina: 23:35 on 12 March

Rani Kamlapati: 01:50 on 13 March

Chirala: 23:30 on 13 March This train will stop at important stations like Kazipet, Balharshah, Nagpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda and Basti.

Chirala-Muzaffarpur Special (07711/07712) 07711 Chirala-Muzaffarpur Special Chirala: 15:10 on 10, 15 & 20 March

Itarsi: 06:05 on 11 March

Pipariya: 07:20 on 11 March

Madan Mahal (Jabalpur): 09:50 on 11 March

Katni: 11:20 on 11 March

Satna: 13:00 on 11 March

Muzaffarpur: 02:00 on 12 March

07712 Muzaffarpur-Chirala Special

Muzaffarpur: 04:15 on 12, 17 & 22 March

Satna: 18:05 on 13 March

Katni: 19:25 on 13 March

Madan Mahal: 21:05 on 13 March

Itarsi: 02:30 on 14 March

Chirala: 18:00 on 14 March Pune-Danapur Holi Special (01481/01482) – will run in 3 trips. 01481 Pune-Danapur Special Pune: 19:55 on 10, 14 & 17 March

Itarsi: 11:15 on 11 March

Katni: 16:55 on 11 March

Satna: 18:50 on 11 March

Danapur: 05:00 on 12 March

01482 Danapur-Pune Special

Danapur: 06:45 on 12, 16 & 20 March

Satna: 18:50 on 12 March

Katni: 19:25 on 12 March

Pune: 17:35 on 13 March This train will also stop at Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar and Ara stations.