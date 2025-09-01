Madhya Pradesh: Katni-Panna Highway Robbery

The victim, a contractor residing in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal, currently works in Indrapuri Colony, Panna district. On the night of 31 August, at approximately 11:30 pm, he was travelling from Katni to Panna in his car. He stopped his car by the roadside near Amradar to relieve himself. Three unidentified criminals approached him and asked for a lift. When the contractor refused, they threatened him with a knife and robbed him of his mobile phone, a gold chain, two gold rings, and ₹8,000 in cash from his wallet before fleeing the scene.