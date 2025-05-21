Six Expert Tips to Avoid Heat Stroke

Therefore, we are going to tell you some tips by adopting which you can keep your skin safe in this scorching heat and also take care of your health. In the heat, one should wear soft, smooth, cotton clothes so that the air and clothes absorb the body’s sweat. Keep your head covered in the sun; this reduces the risk of heat stroke. Therefore, carry an umbrella before going out. After being in the sun, apply coconut oil to the exposed parts of the skin to prevent sunburn. Use a good quality sunscreen or lotion to protect your skin from heat stroke; this will prevent sunburn.

Symptoms of Heat Stroke Skin becoming hot, red and dry, no sweating, rapid pulse, shallow breathing, increased activity, changes in behaviour, confusion, headache, nausea, fatigue and weakness, dizziness, no urination or reduced urination. Adverse effects include damage to internal organs, especially the brain, due to high temperatures. High blood pressure develops in the body. There is an adverse effect on the functioning of the heart. People who stay in temperatures of 40.5°C (105°F) or higher, or in hot air for more than one or two hours, are more likely to have their brains affected.

Also Keep These Things in Mind Drinking water mixed with lemon and salt two to three times a day in the summer reduces the risk of heat stroke. Raw mango sherbet is very beneficial in preventing heat stroke in summer, so consume it regularly. Do not drink cold water immediately after returning from intense sunlight. Do not go directly from an air-conditioned environment into the sun. Never go out in the sun on an empty stomach. Eat light meals during the summer and include yoghurt in your diet. Avoid oily and spicy food during summers, as it directly affects our digestive system.