Farmers demand adequate electricity and fertilisers, with concrete provisions for insurance and fair crop prices

Farmers, who form the backbone of the country, have high enthusiasm and expectations from the Union Budget to be presented by the Central Government on February 1. On Monday, during a 'Patrika Talk Show' organised at the Paharua Agricultural Produce Market, farmers openly shared their budget-related expectations. The farmers stated that if concrete decisions are taken in the budget with agriculture at its centre, the rural economy will be strengthened.

Farmers demanded uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply and promotion of solar energy to reduce electricity expenses. They also sought assurance of fair prices for their crops. Farmers put forth demands for increasing irrigation facilities, providing actual benefits of crop insurance for annual losses, promoting organic farming, and making separate provisions for it.

Farmers also emphasised the need for focus on agricultural education and training. They requested the inclusion of modern technology, drones, and smart farming in the budget to connect youth with agriculture, encouraging the new generation to take up farming. Expectations from the budget include an increase in the Kisan Samman Nidhi amount, as the current sum is insufficient in the face of inflation. An increase in assistance would provide relief to farmers for initial farming expenses.