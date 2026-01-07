7 January 2026,

Wednesday

Kota

Rajasthan Roadways to re-engage retired conductors on contract with Rs 18,000 pay, incentives extra

As per the scheme, selected retired conductors will be given a fixed salary of Rs 18,000 per month. Along with this, they will also receive an incentive amount based on passenger load.

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 07, 2026

Rajasthan-Roadways

Rajasthan Roadways bus. Patrika file photo

Rajasthan Roadways Retired Conductors Re-Employed: The Rajasthan Roadways administration has taken a significant decision with the aim of streamlining bus operations and increasing passenger load. Under the 'Spy Yojana' (Scheme), Roadways is now going to engage the services of retired conductors.

Under this, retired conductors will be appointed on a contract basis in 34 depots across the state. In this regard, Jyoti Chauhan, Executive Director (Traffic) of Roadways, has issued orders specifying the number of conductors to be hired in each depot.

As per the scheme, selected retired conductors will be given a fixed salary of Rs 18,000 per month. Along with this, they will also receive an incentive amount based on passenger load. If a conductor maintains 100 per cent passenger load for the entire month, they will be given an additional Rs 4,000 as an incentive.

Furthermore, if the passenger load remains between 91 and 99 percent, the concerned conductor will be given an additional Rs 2,000 per month. The Roadways management believes that this will lead to an increase in revenue through experienced conductors and more effective bus operations.

Priority to Those Who Provide Good Income

Ajay Kumar Meena, Chief Manager of the Kota depot, stated that orders have been received to recruit retired conductors. In the selection process, priority will be given to those conductors who had a better passenger load during their service period and whose work style was satisfactory.

Roadways aims to entrust the responsibility only to experienced and trustworthy conductors so that the scheme can be successful. Meena informed that selected retired conductors will have to deposit a security amount of Rs 15,000 before commencing work at Roadways. Additionally, an amount of Rs 20,000 for an ATM will also need to be deposited. This amount will be held as per the terms of the contract. The management has clarified that if any complaint is received regarding a conductor's conduct, work performance, or passenger load, their contract will be terminated with immediate effect.

According to Roadways officials, the main objective of the 'Spy Yojana' is to improve loss-making bus services, provide better service to passengers, and increase revenue. By leveraging the experience of retired conductors, Roadways is focusing on increasing the number of passengers. This scheme will provide an opportunity for additional income to unemployed retired employees on one hand, and on the other hand, it will strengthen the financial condition of Roadways.

English News / Rajasthan / Kota / Rajasthan Roadways to re-engage retired conductors on contract with Rs 18,000 pay, incentives extra

