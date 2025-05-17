Security Bolstered Around Residential Colonies Near Rawatbhata Nuclear Plant

Roadblocks and Strict Searches of Out-of-State VehiclesRawatbhata police station officer Raysal Singh Shekhawat said that on Friday, a joint team of ATS, STF, Central Industrial Security Force, and Rawatbhata police inspected the security arrangements at the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station. Roadblocks are being set up, and out-of-state vehicles are being searched.
Entry of Outsiders Barred in Residential ColoniesForms were filled for background verification of workers employed in units 7 and 8 of the nuclear power project and sent to their respective police station areas for verification. Security has also been increased in the residential colony of the atomic power plant. Entry of outsiders into the residential colony has been banned. The entry gates to the residential colony are now being kept closed. The Aadhaar cards of those entering are being checked, and information is being gathered about whom they are going to meet and where.
Entry of Out-of-State Vehicles BarredEntry of out-of-state vehicles has been banned in units 1 to 8 of the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station. Similarly, out-of-state vehicles are not being allowed into the Heavy Water Plant and the Nuclear Fuel Complex.
Security Perimeter StrengthenedRawatbhata city is in ‘A’ category. The security perimeter of the atomic power plant, heavy water plant, nuclear fuel complex, Rana Pratap Sagar dam, and Rana Pratap Sagar hydroelectric power plant is being strengthened. Suspicious individuals are being investigated. A search is underway for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.
Bhagat Singh Hingad, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rawatbhata