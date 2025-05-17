Security Bolstered Around Residential Colonies Near Rawatbhata Nuclear Plant

Roadblocks and Strict Searches of Out-of-State Vehicles Rawatbhata police station officer Raysal Singh Shekhawat said that on Friday, a joint team of ATS, STF, Central Industrial Security Force, and Rawatbhata police inspected the security arrangements at the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station. Roadblocks are being set up, and out-of-state vehicles are being searched.

Entry of Outsiders Barred in Residential Colonies Forms were filled for background verification of workers employed in units 7 and 8 of the nuclear power project and sent to their respective police station areas for verification. Security has also been increased in the residential colony of the atomic power plant. Entry of outsiders into the residential colony has been banned. The entry gates to the residential colony are now being kept closed. The Aadhaar cards of those entering are being checked, and information is being gathered about whom they are going to meet and where. Forms were filled for background verification of workers employed in units 7 and 8 of the nuclear power project and sent to their respective police station areas for verification. Security has also been increased in the residential colony of the atomic power plant. Entry of outsiders into the residential colony has been banned. The entry gates to the residential colony are now being kept closed. The Aadhaar cards of those entering are being checked, and information is being gathered about whom they are going to meet and where.

Entry of outsiders is also not being allowed into the Heavy Water Plant residential colony. Entry of Out-of-State Vehicles Barred Entry of out-of-state vehicles has been banned in units 1 to 8 of the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station. Similarly, out-of-state vehicles are not being allowed into the Heavy Water Plant and the Nuclear Fuel Complex.