Aadhaar Card Update Will Cost This Much; Name, Address, Mobile Number Will Be Changed Online

Big news has emerged for Aadhaar cardholders across the country. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced major changes in the Aadhaar update process from November 1, 2025. Now, citizens will not need to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendras to correct information such as name, address, date of birth, mobile number, or email. Under the new system, this entire process can be done online and easily from home.