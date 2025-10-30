Aadhaar Card Update Will Cost This Much; Name, Address, Mobile Number Will Be Changed Online

Big news has emerged for Aadhaar cardholders across the country. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced major changes in the Aadhaar update process from November 1, 2025. Now, citizens will not need to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendras to correct information such as name, address, date of birth, mobile number, or email. Under the new system, this entire process can be done online and easily from home.
UIDAI has announced the launch of a new digital system called the "Integrated Verification System." Through this, updates made to Aadhaar will be automatically verified with other government databases, such as PAN, Passport, Driving License, Ration Card, and Birth Certificate. This process will significantly reduce the possibility of incorrect information being entered or manual errors. UIDAI states that this will make Aadhaar data more accurate, reliable, and secure.
Demographic update (name, address, date of birth, mobile number, email): ₹75
Biometric update (fingerprint, iris, photo): ₹125
Aadhaar reprint: ₹75 at the centre, while ₹40 for online application.
UIDAI has also taken an important decision for children. Biometric updates made at the ages of 5 to 7 years and 15 to 17 years will now be completely free. This means parents will not have to pay any fee for it. This will ensure that children's biometric data is accurately updated from time to time as they grow older.
Big NewsView All
Technology
Trending