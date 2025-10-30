Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

Aadhaar Card Update Will Cost This Much; Name, Address, Mobile Number Will Be Changed Online

UIDAI has announced the launch of a new digital system named "Integrated Verification System". Through this, updates made to Aadhaar will be automatically verified with other government databases, such as PAN, Passport, Driving License, Ration Card, and Birth Certificate.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

AADHAR CARD

Big news has emerged for Aadhaar cardholders across the country. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced major changes in the Aadhaar update process from November 1, 2025. Now, citizens will not need to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendras to correct information such as name, address, date of birth, mobile number, or email. Under the new system, this entire process can be done online and easily from home.

AADHAR CARD Update: All Documents Will Be Updated Automatically

UIDAI has announced the launch of a new digital system called the "Integrated Verification System." Through this, updates made to Aadhaar will be automatically verified with other government databases, such as PAN, Passport, Driving License, Ration Card, and Birth Certificate. This process will significantly reduce the possibility of incorrect information being entered or manual errors. UIDAI states that this will make Aadhaar data more accurate, reliable, and secure.

AADHAR CARD: This Will Be the Update Fee

Demographic update (name, address, date of birth, mobile number, email): ₹75
Biometric update (fingerprint, iris, photo): ₹125
Aadhaar reprint: ₹75 at the centre, while ₹40 for online application.

AADHAR CARD: Biometric Update for Children Will Be Free

UIDAI has also taken an important decision for children. Biometric updates made at the ages of 5 to 7 years and 15 to 17 years will now be completely free. This means parents will not have to pay any fee for it. This will ensure that children's biometric data is accurately updated from time to time as they grow older.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

30 Oct 2025 03:30 pm

English News / Technology / Aadhaar Card Update Will Cost This Much; Name, Address, Mobile Number Will Be Changed Online

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

OnePlus 15 to Launch in India, Know Date and Features

OnePlus 15 India Launch Date Confirmed
Technology

Caller Name Displayed for Unknown Numbers as Government Introduces New System

Technology

New Govt Initiative ‘Bharat Taxi’ Aims to Revolutionize Ride-Hailing, Offering Better Deals for Drivers and Riders

Bharat Taxi Coming Soon
Technology

YouTube ‘Ghost Network’: Avoid Clicking Tutorial Video Links, Could Be Robbed in Minutes

YouTube, YouTube gift goal feature, youtube channel, how to create youtube channel, how to earn from youtube,
Technology

OpenAI to Give Indian Users One Year Free ChatGPT Go Subscription

ChatGPT Go Free India
Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.