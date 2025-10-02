Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

AI Users Beware: Never Share These Things

Do you also use AI? If yes, then never share these things with AI.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 02, 2025

AI (Image: Patrika)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used increasingly rapidly. A large number of people worldwide are using AI for various tasks. People often share many things with AI chatbots while using them. However, there are some things that people should not share with AI, but they do so anyway. Let's look at what kind of things we should not share when using AI.

Personal Information

When using AI, you should never share your personal information, such as your home address, phone number, or any document number, with chatbots. Such information can be used to reach you.

Bank Details

When using AI, you should never share bank details with chatbots. You should never make payments on any unofficial AI platform. Hackers can intercept your entire data through bank details.

Health Information

It is not wrong to ask chatbots about symptoms of illness while using AI, but you should never share information like your medical records and insurance number during this time. Doing so can lead to trouble.

02 Oct 2025 05:43 pm

AI Users Beware: Never Share These Things

