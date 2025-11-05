Amazon and Perplexity Clash Over AI Agent 'Comet' Accused of Rule Violations, Case Reaches Court

Amazon Perplexity AI Cease-and-Desist: Artificial intelligence is rapidly advancing in the world of technology, but this development has now sparked a major controversy. E-commerce giant Amazon and AI startup Perplexity have found themselves at loggerheads. The issue revolves around Perplexity's new browser extension, Comet, which can make online purchases on behalf of users. Amazon claims this feature violates its website's terms and poses a threat to customer privacy. Consequently, Amazon has sent Perplexity an immediate notice ordering it to cease this feature.