Artificial Intelligence will Control Pollution, Robotics Surveillance will be Everywhere

The Pollution Control Board will collect data on air and water pollution and suggest ways to tackle it. Data will be collected on air and water pollution, and based on the data, methods to tackle pollution will be devised. For this, a surveillance system has been developed.
The City’s Air Has Deteriorated, AQI Crosses 100 As the rain has stopped, the city’s air has started deteriorating. The Air Quality Index has crossed 100. This is the highest in this season. The Pollution Control Board has installed systems at three places in the city for air monitoring. On Sunday, the Air Quality Index was 114 at the Collectorate. It was 94 at TT Nagar and 84 at the Environment Complex. The reason for air pollution is being attributed to dust particles.
Monitoring from Waste Collection to Disposal The Pollution Control Board is also using technology for waste monitoring. From waste collection to disposal, the board will keep a complete record. There are 30 registered transporters in the state and 7 in the capital. GPS-enabled satellite mapping is being used.
The City’s Air Quality Index on Sunday -114 at Collectorate -95 at TT Nagar -84 at Environment Complex -50 is considered better -Above 100 is considered bad
Pollution Problems Will be Tackled Based on Data According to RO Brajesh Sharma of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the board is working on collecting data and monitoring pollution. Technology is also being used. Artificial Intelligence will also be used. After data analysis, information will be gathered on ways to tackle pollution.