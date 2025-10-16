Be Wary of Fake Green Crackers: Scan QR Code to Verify Authenticity

Green Patake QR Code (Image: Freepik)
Green Crackers QR Code: Diwali is approaching, and the sale of firecrackers is in full swing. However, this year, the government and the Supreme Court have placed a special emphasis on the use of Green Crackers. These crackers cause less pollution compared to conventional ones and are considered better for the environment. In Delhi-NCR, only green crackers are permitted for sale and use. But the question arises: how to identify genuine green crackers, and what are the consequences of mistakenly buying or bursting a non-green cracker? Let's find out the complete details.
Green crackers are firecrackers that cause 30 to 40 percent less pollution than conventional ones. They contain very little or no toxic chemicals like barium nitrate. These crackers have been developed by CSIR-NEERI (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - National Environmental Engineering Research Institute).
The Supreme Court has approved them so that people can enjoy the festival while keeping the air clean. In Delhi, Noida, and surrounding areas, only these crackers are allowed to be sold and burst.
Fake crackers are also being sold in the market under the guise of green crackers, making identification crucial. Here are some simple ways to identify genuine green crackers:
Look for the Green CSIR-NEERI Logo on the Packet: Every genuine green cracker packet has a green 'CSIR-NEERI' logo printed on it. If this logo is missing, the cracker is not genuine.
Scan the QR Code: Each packet comes with a QR code. You can scan it using your mobile camera or the ‘CSIR-NEERI Green Cracker Verification App’. Scanning will reveal authentic information about the cracker, such as the chemicals used, the manufacturer, and the pollution level. If the code doesn't work, it might be a fake cracker.
Check the Packet Packaging: Green crackers are packaged robustly and clearly labelled 'Green Cracker' or 'NEERI Approved'. The manufacturer's name, weight, and batch number are also mentioned on it.
Ask the Shopkeeper and Get a Bill: Always purchase crackers from a licensed shopkeeper and ensure you get a bill. Buying crackers without a bill or proper identification is against the rules.
If an individual or a shopkeeper sells or bursts non-green crackers instead of green ones, strict action can be taken against them. These rules fall under the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Explosives Act.
For selling or possessing non-green crackers: A fine of ₹5,000 or imprisonment for up to 3 years.
For bursting non-green crackers: A provision for a fine of ₹200 or imprisonment for up to 6 months.
If the rules are repeatedly violated, an additional daily fine of ₹5,000 may also be imposed.
The police and pollution control departments are on strict surveillance these days. Therefore, be vigilant, buy the right crackers, and educate others as well.
In areas like Delhi-NCR, the pollution level is already dangerously high. Bursting the wrong kind of firecrackers not only pollutes the air but also poses a serious threat to children, the elderly, and asthma patients. In such a scenario, by using green crackers, we can not only enjoy the festival but also contribute to protecting the environment.
