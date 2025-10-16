Be Wary of Fake Green Crackers: Scan QR Code to Verify Authenticity

Green Crackers QR Code: Diwali is approaching, and the sale of firecrackers is in full swing. However, this year, the government and the Supreme Court have placed a special emphasis on the use of Green Crackers. These crackers cause less pollution compared to conventional ones and are considered better for the environment. In Delhi-NCR, only green crackers are permitted for sale and use. But the question arises: how to identify genuine green crackers, and what are the consequences of mistakenly buying or bursting a non-green cracker? Let's find out the complete details.