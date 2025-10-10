Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Browser Ulaa offers 5 powerful features that make it better than Chrome

Indian company Zoho's Ulaa Browser is better than Google's Chrome in many ways. Learn who is ahead in Ulaa vs Chrome browser and its 5 amazing features that make it special.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 10, 2025

Ulaa vs Chrome Browser

Ulaa vs Chrome Browser: The wave of digital indigenisation is rapidly advancing in India. While Indian apps are gradually becoming alternatives to foreign applications, Indian technology is now strengthening its hold in the world of browsing as well. In this direction, Indian company Zoho has introduced its Ulaa Browser, which is completely Made in India.

This new browser from Zoho is not just a tool for internet surfing, but a digital product that takes care of your privacy, speed, and control. This browser is rapidly gaining popularity, and many users are shifting to it from Google Chrome.

Advertisements Will Not Appear in Ulaa Browser

The most special feature of the Ulaa browser is its in-built ad blocker. This means that you will get rid of annoying advertisements on websites. With the help of this feature, web pages not only open faster but the browsing experience also becomes much smoother than before. While Chrome browser requires extensions to be installed to remove ads, Ulaa has this facility built-in. This makes it work approximately 20 to 30% faster compared to normal browsers.

Data Will Not Be Tracked, Promise of Complete Privacy

In today's time, online data security has become the biggest issue. In such a situation, the Ulaa browser can prove to be excellent for users who are conscious about their online privacy. Zoho clearly claims that Ulaa does not track or sell user data in any way. This means that your search history, click patterns, or website visit information is not shared with any third party.

In contrast, browsers like Chrome collect user behaviour data to show them advertisements. If you want your online activity to remain completely private, the Ulaa browser is the most reliable option for you.

Facility of Separate Modes for Every User

Another excellent feature of the Ulaa browser is its multiple browsing modes.
It offers options like Work Mode, Personal Mode, Kids Mode, and Developer Mode. Each mode comes with its own separate settings and privacy controls.

For example, in Kids Mode, adult content is automatically blocked, while in Developer Mode, developers get additional tools for testing and extension integration.

While Chrome offers the facility of profile switching, it does not provide the experience of customised modes like Ulaa.

Its Performance is Better

Ulaa is a lightweight browser that uses very little CPU and RAM of the system. Its optimised coding structure allows it to run excellently even on older or low-specification computers. If you use Chrome, you would know that it uses a lot of RAM, which slows down the system. Ulaa's specialty is that it loads quickly, runs smoothly, and does not hang during browsing.

Clean and Easy Interface

Ulaa's interface is attractive at first glance. Its design is minimal and user-friendly. Managing bookmarks, viewing history, switching tabs, or saving websites can all be done in a very easy and organised manner. While the bookmark bar in Chrome appears a bit complex, everything in Ulaa looks clear and intuitive. Its simple look makes it perfect not only for professionals but also for general users.

