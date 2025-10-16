Clean your phone, not just your home, this Diwali for a faster and more secure device

Smartphone Security Tips: The festival of Diwali is near, and the cleaning spree has begun in every household. People are busy making their homes, offices, and vehicles shine, but this time, include your smartphone in the cleaning process. Because a phone is not just a gadget; it's an integral part of your digital life. The 'digital cleaning' of your phone is as important as cleaning your house, as it not only improves speed and battery life but also strengthens data security and privacy.