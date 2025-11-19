Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

Complete Ration Card e-KYC Using Your Phone With These Easy Steps

Ration Card e-KYC is mandatory. You can complete your Ration Card e-KYC from home by following a few easy steps on your mobile. Learn the complete process.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

Image: AI

Ration Card e-KYC Online: There is an important update for those who benefit from the government's ration scheme. The central government has now made e-KYC for ration cards mandatory. This means that if you do not complete your e-KYC on time, your ration may be stopped, and your name could be removed from the list. A ration card is not just a document for receiving free grains; it is also used as an identity card. Therefore, its periodic verification has become essential.

e-KYC Will Now Be Required Every 5 Years

The government has changed the rules, stating that every cardholder will be required to complete e-KYC every five years. Those who completed this process around 2013 will now need to update it again. The good news is that this task has become much easier, and most people can complete it from their phones while sitting at home.

How to Complete the e-KYC Process from Your Phone

First, you need to install the Mera Ration app and Aadhaar FaceRD app on your mobile. Once you open the app, you need to select your location, then enter your Aadhaar number, fill in the captcha, and enter the OTP. After this, your Aadhaar-linked information will be displayed on the screen. Now, by selecting the Face e-KYC option, you will need to scan your face using your phone's camera. Once the scan is successful, your e-KYC is complete, and you do not need to go anywhere.

How to Check if e-KYC Was Successful

After completing the e-KYC, you can log in to the app again to check its status. After entering your Aadhaar number and OTP, your status will be displayed on the screen. If the status shows 'Y', your e-KYC has been completed. If it shows 'N', it means the process is not yet complete.

Offline Method Also Available

Sometimes, mobile apps may not work properly, or there might be internet issues. In such cases, you can go directly to your ration dealer. Additionally, e-KYC can also be done at a nearby CSC (Common Service Centre) . For this, you only need to carry your Aadhaar card and ration card with you. Your process will be completed instantly there through fingerprint or face authentication.

Why is This Process So Important?

The government wants to ensure that the benefit of free ration reaches only the correct and eligible individuals. With the help of e-KYC, fake cards, duplicate identities, and incorrect beneficiaries can be prevented. This will increase the transparency of the schemes, and the needy will continue to receive grains without interruption.

If you have not yet completed your e-KYC, do not delay. This online task, which takes just a few minutes, will save you from future trouble.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tech news

Published on:

19 Nov 2025 10:54 am

English News / Technology / Complete Ration Card e-KYC Using Your Phone With These Easy Steps

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

Jio Offers Free Google Gemini 3 Package Worth ₹35,000 to Millions, Here's How to Activate

Jio Gemini 3 Offer
Technology

Kosmos AI Scientist: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Calls The Most Important Tool

Technology

Indian Railways Child Ticket Rules: Understand when children travel free, half fare, or full fare

Indian trains Will be run in High Speed
Technology

UPI Limit Increase: PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm Payment Limits May Rise; Here's How to Adjust Settings

UPI New Rules
Technology

Text to Video: Create Videos from Photos with the New Grok Imagine Tool

Grok Imagine AI
Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.