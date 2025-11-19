Complete Ration Card e-KYC Using Your Phone With These Easy Steps

First, you need to install the Mera Ration app and Aadhaar FaceRD app on your mobile. Once you open the app, you need to select your location, then enter your Aadhaar number, fill in the captcha, and enter the OTP. After this, your Aadhaar-linked information will be displayed on the screen. Now, by selecting the Face e-KYC option, you will need to scan your face using your phone's camera. Once the scan is successful, your e-KYC is complete, and you do not need to go anywhere.