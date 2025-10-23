Dating App Users Face Setback: Tea and TeaOnHer Dating Apps Removed from App Store Amidst Controversy

Tea and TeaOnHer Dating App: Apple has taken significant action against the recently controversial dating apps 'Tea' and 'TeaOnHer', removing both from its App Store. This move could be a setback for users who were using these apps for online dating. Currently, both apps are available on the Google Play Store, but for iPhone users in countries like the US, the App Store is the primary platform for downloading applications. According to media reports, Apple has confirmed that both apps were removed for violating content moderation and user privacy regulations.