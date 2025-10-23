Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Dating App Users Face Setback: Tea and TeaOnHer Dating Apps Removed from App Store Amidst Controversy

Both apps were receiving continuous user complaints, and their negative ratings were also increasing. Allegations of sharing minors' private information by some users had also surfaced.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

Dating App

Dating App (Image-Freepik)

Tea and TeaOnHer Dating App: Apple has taken significant action against the recently controversial dating apps 'Tea' and 'TeaOnHer', removing both from its App Store. This move could be a setback for users who were using these apps for online dating. Currently, both apps are available on the Google Play Store, but for iPhone users in countries like the US, the App Store is the primary platform for downloading applications. According to media reports, Apple has confirmed that both apps were removed for violating content moderation and user privacy regulations.

Complaints Were Being Received

According to media reports, users had been consistently lodging complaints about both apps, and their negative ratings were also increasing. There were even allegations from some users regarding the sharing of private information of minors. Apple had warned the developers in this regard, but no concrete action was taken by them. Following this, the company decided to remove both apps from the platform.

The Tea App had been operating discreetly since 2023, but it gained prominence this year when it was promoted as a tool for women's safety. In this app, women could rate men and share their opinions about them, such as how smart or attractive a person is, or their behaviour. Users who received positive ratings were given a 'green signal', and those who received negative ratings were given a 'red signal'.

Data Breach Occurred

However, the app's popularity suffered a major blow when it experienced a data breach in mid-2025. It was reported that hackers had stolen over 72,000 images from the app's database, including 3,000 selfies, photo IDs, and 59,000 direct message images. After this, the developers launched a new app named TeaOnHer, which was primarily designed for men to share information about women.

What is This Dating App?

Tea and TeaOnHer are both dating apps that had rapidly gained popularity, especially among young people. The aim of these apps was to provide users with a platform where they could connect with new people to form friendships or relationships. Tea was originally designed for women, where they rate men. On the other hand, TeaOnHer was primarily designed for men, where they could share information about women and rate them.

Published on:

23 Oct 2025 04:43 pm

