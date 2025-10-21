Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Technology

Don't Make These Mistakes While Using an Immersion Rod, It Can Give You an Electric Shock

When heating water in a bucket with an immersion rod, it is important to fill the bucket to a certain limit. The water level in the bucket should not be too low or too high.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 21, 2025

Immersion Rod

Immersion Rod (Image-Freepik)

How To Use Immersion Rod: As the cold season begins, people start using hot water for bathing. Hot water is needed by everyone on cold winter mornings. In such a situation, geysers or heaters are used in most homes, but as a low-cost and easy option, the 'Immersion Rod' is the most popular choice. This small tool heats water in just a few minutes, but if used incorrectly, it can prove dangerous. Therefore, it is very important to follow some safety rules while using it.

Do not touch the rod with wet hands

Often, people mistakenly switch the rod on or off with wet hands while bathing. This is very risky because water is a good conductor of electricity. This increases the risk of electric shock. Therefore, always plug or unplug with dry hands. The rod should not be touched with wet hands.

Maintain the correct amount of water

When heating water in a bucket, it is important to fill the bucket to a certain level. The water level in the bucket should not be too low or too high. If the water is low, the heating element can burn out, and if there is too much water, the rod will have to be run for a long time, which will waste electricity and the appliance may get damaged quickly. Always operate the rod by completely immersing it in water.

Immersion Rod Safety: Do not use the rod in a metal bucket

An immersion rod should never be used in an iron or steel bucket because metal is a medium for electricity to flow, posing a risk of electric shock. Instead, use a plastic bucket, which does not conduct electricity, ensuring better safety.

How To Use Immersion Rod: The correct way to use the rod

First, completely immerse the rod in water.
Then switch it on.
Switch off after the water has heated up.
Only then remove the rod from the water.

Published on:

21 Oct 2025 01:07 pm

English News / Technology / Don't Make These Mistakes While Using an Immersion Rod, It Can Give You an Electric Shock

