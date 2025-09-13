Download Aadhaar Card via WhatsApp

How to Get Aadhaar Card on WhatsApp: The Aadhaar card has become one of the most crucial documents for every Indian citizen. Whether it's availing bank services, getting a new SIM card, or accessing government services, it's required everywhere. However, problems arise when an Aadhaar copy is suddenly needed, and you don't have a printout or hard copy. This worry is now a thing of the past, as you can now download your digital Aadhaar card directly on WhatsApp by following a few simple steps. Let's find out how?
The government has launched the MyGov Helpdesk chatbot for this service. This chatbot is linked to DigiLocker, from where Aadhaar and other documents can be retrieved securely. Importantly, there is no security risk involved, and the documents remain completely safe.
To download your Aadhaar card via WhatsApp, you need to follow these simple steps:
Once the Aadhaar card is downloaded, you can open it, send it to someone, or print it anytime from WhatsApp. There's no need to repeatedly log in and fill captchas on the UIDAI website.