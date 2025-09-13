Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Technology

Download Aadhaar Card via WhatsApp

You can now easily download your Aadhaar card via WhatsApp. By following a few steps through the MyGov Helpdesk chatbot, you can instantly obtain your digital Aadhaar. See how.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 13, 2025

How to Get Aadhar Card on WhatsApp
How to Get Aadhar Card on WhatsApp (Image: Gemini)

How to Get Aadhaar Card on WhatsApp: The Aadhaar card has become one of the most crucial documents for every Indian citizen. Whether it's availing bank services, getting a new SIM card, or accessing government services, it's required everywhere. However, problems arise when an Aadhaar copy is suddenly needed, and you don't have a printout or hard copy. This worry is now a thing of the past, as you can now download your digital Aadhaar card directly on WhatsApp by following a few simple steps. Let's find out how?

Convenience through the MyGov Helpdesk

The government has launched the MyGov Helpdesk chatbot for this service. This chatbot is linked to DigiLocker, from where Aadhaar and other documents can be retrieved securely. Importantly, there is no security risk involved, and the documents remain completely safe.

How to Download Aadhaar Card on WhatsApp?

To download your Aadhaar card via WhatsApp, you need to follow these simple steps:

  • First, save the MyGov Helpdesk number +91-9013151515 in your mobile phone.
  • Now open WhatsApp and send "Hi" or "Namaste" to this number.
  • A list of several government services will appear; select the "Digital Aadhaar Download" option.
  • Now enter your Aadhaar number and verify it.
  • An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter it to confirm.
  • Once verification is complete, your Aadhaar card will be available in PDF format on your WhatsApp chat.

Use Anytime

Once the Aadhaar card is downloaded, you can open it, send it to someone, or print it anytime from WhatsApp. There's no need to repeatedly log in and fill captchas on the UIDAI website.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Tech news

Published on:

13 Sept 2025 03:46 pm

English News / Technology / Download Aadhaar Card via WhatsApp
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.