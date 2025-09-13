Download Aadhaar Card via WhatsApp

How to Get Aadhaar Card on WhatsApp: The Aadhaar card has become one of the most crucial documents for every Indian citizen. Whether it's availing bank services, getting a new SIM card, or accessing government services, it's required everywhere. However, problems arise when an Aadhaar copy is suddenly needed, and you don't have a printout or hard copy. This worry is now a thing of the past, as you can now download your digital Aadhaar card directly on WhatsApp by following a few simple steps. Let's find out how?