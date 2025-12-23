23 December 2025,

Technology

Happy New Year 2026 Scam: Beware of 'Gift Link' on WhatsApp, or Risk Losing Your Savings

Be cautious before clicking on 'gift links' that arrive on WhatsApp. A fake congratulatory message can empty your bank account. Read the full story to know more.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 23, 2025

Happy New Year 2026 Scam (Image: AI)

2025 is drawing to a close, with the new year just a few days away. We all make new resolutions, stay motivated, and plan to make this new year the best one yet. As soon as midnight strikes on December 31st, we start wishing each other via calls and messages.

However, amidst this, a crucial point is often overlooked. While some send showers of good wishes, others are lured by the promise of a 'special New Year gift'. A notification pops up on the phone, the heart rejoices, and the finger taps the link without a second thought. But this is precisely where things go terribly wrong.

Soon after, the same mobile, which was a source of joy, becomes a cause for concern. A message arrives from the bank stating that money has been debited. It is then realised that the new year is not just a season of celebration for us, but also a season of earnings for cyber fraudsters.

WhatsApp Gift Link Scam: A Digital Trap Hidden Behind Greetings

Online fraudsters are well aware that people tend to be more emotional during festivals and the New Year. Exploiting this sentiment, they send messages via WhatsApp, Facebook, and email that appear completely harmless.

Sometimes it's a greeting card, sometimes a GIF, and sometimes a video. In reality, these files are the threat to the phone.

Triveni Singh, who has worked on cyber security issues, explains that in the festive atmosphere, people forget to check the source of the message. With just one click, the entire phone falls under someone else's control.

Dangerous APK Files: Your Phone, But Someone Else's Eyes…

As soon as an unknown link or file is opened, a dangerous software stealthily installs itself within the phone. Everything appears normal from the outside, but every activity is being monitored from within. This includes incoming messages, what's displayed on the screen, and even OTPs received from the bank. After this, it doesn't take long for money to be siphoned off.

Social Media Fraud: Friendship First, Then Deception

Fraud is no longer limited to sending links. Often, fraudsters first become friends on social media. They create fake profiles, engage in sweet talk, and gradually build trust.

Then, one day, a message arrives: "I've sent something special for New Year for you." Once trust is gained, people let their guard down, and that one click proves costly.

Cyber Fraud, Online Safety Tips: Easy Ways to Stay Safe

With a little bit of caution, you can avoid significant trouble.

  • Stay away from messages offering free gifts, prizes, or lotteries.
  • If a file ends with .apk or .exe, do not open it under any circumstances.
  • Never click on links received from unknown numbers or emails.
  • Be wary if a new friend on social media quickly sends you a file.
  • Remember, banks never ask for KYC or updates by sending links.

The new year signifies happiness, new dreams, and the hope of moving forward. Not fear and loss. Therefore, the next time you receive a greeting or a surprise on your phone, pause first. Consider whether it is genuinely a good wish or a trap laid by a fraudster. If you exercise a little caution, the new year will truly be a happy one.

