Technology

Gas Geyser Safety: Silent Killer in Bathrooms, Read This Before Using a Geyser

Is Your Bathroom Becoming a Gas Chamber? This Mistake While Operating a Geyser Can Prove Costly. Learn Essential Life-Saving Tips.

4 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 21, 2025

Gas Geyser Safety Tips

Gas Geyser Safety Tips (Image: Gemini)

Gas Geyser Safety Tips: Who doesn't love a hot bath to shake off the winter chill? We enter the bathroom, turn on the geyser, and don't feel like leaving the warm shower in the biting cold. But did you know that this small lapse in caution can turn your bathroom into a gas chamber?

Yes, this is not a scare tactic, but a reality. Every year, during the winter season, news emerges from different parts of the country where people have fainted while bathing in the bathroom, and in many cases, lives have been lost. What we often mistake for a heart attack or dizziness is actually the effect of poisonous gas generated in the bathroom.

Keeping this danger in mind, experts have been repeatedly warning people. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has already set safety standards for geysers, especially gas geysers (Gas Geyser), but due to lack of awareness, people often overlook these rules. Let's understand in simple terms how death knocks in a closed bathroom and how you can protect your family from it.

What mistake do we make while bathing in the bathroom?

The biggest mistake we make is operating a gas geyser in a bathroom without ventilation and then locking the door from the inside.

Essentially, a gas geyser uses LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) or natural gas to heat water. It requires oxygen to burn. When you operate the geyser in a small bathroom with the door and window closed, it rapidly consumes the oxygen present in the bathroom. In a short while, the oxygen depletes, and a poisonous gas called Carbon Monoxide starts to form.

What is Carbon Monoxide: The 'Silent Killer' Gas That Takes Lives Without a Sound

Carbon Monoxide is so dangerous that it is called a silent killer.

No Odour, No Colour: This gas has neither an odour nor is it visible. When we inhale, this gas enters our body, mixes with haemoglobin, and stops oxygen from reaching the brain. The result is that the person bathing doesn't even realise when they feel drowsy and collapse. If timely help is not received, suffocation can lead to death.

BIS Guidelines for Geyser: Know These Ventilation Rules Before Installing a Geyser

According to government and BIS standards, certain rules must be followed when installing a geyser (whether gas or electric), which we often ignore.

Ventilation is Crucial: As per BIS standards, a gas geyser should never be installed in a bathroom that lacks cross-ventilation. If the bathroom does not have a window, an exhaust fan is essential.

Install the Unit Outside the Bathroom: From a safety perspective, the best practice is to install the main unit of the gas geyser in an open area outside the bathroom, with only the hot water pipe brought inside.

ISI Mark and Safety Sensor: Just like with heaters, do not forget to check for the ISI mark when buying a geyser. Safer geysers have features like an Oxygen Depletion Sensor (ODS). This sensor, upon detecting a dangerous drop in oxygen levels in the room, immediately shuts off the geyser.

Change Your Habits Today to Avoid Accidents

If a geyser is already installed in your home, there's no need to panic, just change the way you use it.

Switch off the Geyser Before Bathing: This is the safest method. Fill a bucket with hot water and switch off the geyser before going to bathe. Do not close the bathroom with the geyser running.

Do Not Close the Door Completely: If you are alone, instead of fully latching the bathroom door, you can leave a small gap or definitely turn on the exhaust fan.

Check for Leakage: Sometimes, gas leaks occur due to old rubber pipes. Get the pipes and burner checked by a mechanic once every season.

Symptoms of Gas Poisoning: How to Identify if Poisonous Gas is Being Generated in the Bathroom?

The most frightening aspect is that carbon monoxide has no smell, so it cannot be detected by the nose. However, your body will show signs of danger. If you experience any of the following while bathing in the bathroom, get out immediately.

  • Severe Headache: Sudden heaviness in the head or intense pain in the forehead.
  • Dizziness: Feeling like everything is spinning or vision becoming dark.
  • Nausea: Feeling like vomiting.
  • Shortness of Breath: Difficulty in breathing or feeling restless.

If you feel any of these while bathing, do not delay even for a second. Open the door and immediately come out into the open air.

In conclusion, a hot bath is a winter necessity, but risking your life for it is not wise. Follow the BIS rules designed for your safety, and by taking a little caution, you can prevent any major accident.

Published on:

21 Dec 2025 04:58 pm

English News / Technology / Gas Geyser Safety: Silent Killer in Bathrooms, Read This Before Using a Geyser

