ChatGPT to Find Rental Homes and Book Goods: New Feature Launched, Learn How to Activate It

ChatGPT App Store (Image: ChatGPT)
ChatGPT App Store: Previously, you would ask ChatGPT questions, get answers, and then open other apps for other tasks. But this habit is about to change. OpenAI, a major name in the AI world, has launched its new app store for ChatGPT. The company has launched its new app store for ChatGPT.
This means you can now find a rental home, order groceries, and create office presentations all while chatting. In other words, chat will no longer be limited to just conversation.
The most interesting aspect of this app store is that you won't need to install the apps available here separately on your phone or laptop. Just press the Connect button once, and the app will be ready for use.
This platform includes big and trusted names like Adobe, Canva, and Google Drive. Recently, features related to Adobe's Photoshop and Acrobat were added to ChatGPT. Following that, discussions about the launch of this app directory intensified.
OpenAI states that ChatGPT will no longer be just a question-and-answer tool. It is being developed into a digital assistant that can also perform tasks.
Suppose you are looking for a new home. You won't need to open a separate website anymore. Apartment searches will happen within the chat itself. Need to order groceries? The order will be placed while you chat. Have an idea for an office presentation? That content can be directly converted into a slide deck.
Currently, the app store is divided into three categories: Featured, Lifestyle, and Productivity, to help users choose the right app.
If you use ChatGPT on the web, you can go directly to chatgpt.com/apps. For mobile users, the Apps option is available within the profile in the left sidebar of the app.
OpenAI isn't stopping there. The company is also working on a feature where ChatGPT will automatically understand which app would be useful based on your conversation and suggest it.
Along with this, the names of old connectors have also been changed. Tools like Google Drive or Dropbox will now be identified as Apps with file search and Apps with sync.
Regarding data security, the company has clarified that these apps can use ChatGPT's Memory feature. If the user has enabled the option to improve AI in the settings, some data may be used for future model training.
This move by the company, led by Sam Altman, clearly indicates preparations to make ChatGPT not just a chatbot but an all-in-one digital companion in the future.
Big NewsView All
Technology
Trending