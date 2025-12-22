AI Voice Scam: Learn about Virtual Kidnapping and Three ways to identify real vs. fake voices

But wait, take a deep breath. Your son or daughter might be perfectly safe, and you might be about to fall victim to an 'AI Voice Cloning' scam. Yes, cybercriminals have now found the most dangerous weapon to play with emotions. In this article, we will tell you about this voice cloning. The purpose of telling you all this is not to scare you, but to make you aware that this is possible in the era of Artificial Intelligence. Numerous incidents have been reported in India and around the world where such cybercrimes have been committed.