AI Voice Scam: Learn about Virtual Kidnapping and Three ways to identify real vs. fake voices

AI Voice Scam: Imagine, it's evening. You are at home, having tea. Suddenly, the phone rings. The number on the screen is unknown. You pick up the phone, and from the other end, you hear a voice crying and pleading, "Papa... save me! I've had an accident... the police are taking me..." or "Papa, some people have caught me..."
At that moment, the ground slips from under your feet. The voice sounds exactly like your son or daughter. The same way of speaking, the same fear... In your panic, you are ready to do anything.
Source: McAfee Report, 2023
But wait, take a deep breath. Your son or daughter might be perfectly safe, and you might be about to fall victim to an 'AI Voice Cloning' scam. Yes, cybercriminals have now found the most dangerous weapon to play with emotions. In this article, we will tell you about this voice cloning. The purpose of telling you all this is not to scare you, but to make you aware that this is possible in the era of Artificial Intelligence. Numerous incidents have been reported in India and around the world where such cybercrimes have been committed.
47% Indians faced this AI Voice Scam while 25% other countries faced it.
As fast as technology is advancing, so are fraudsters becoming more cunning. This new scam is being called 'Virtual Kidnapping' or 'AI Voice Scam'.
Surprisingly, scammers don't need hours of recording to steal your or your child's voice. According to a report by McAfee, just a 3-second audio sample is enough to perfectly copy (clone) anyone's voice.
Where do scammers get the voice from? – The answer is social media. We post videos or stories on Instagram Reels, Facebook, etc., with our voice. Scammers pick up the audio from there, feed it into AI tools, and then make the computer say whatever they want. Whether it's crying, shouting, or asking for help.
If you ever receive such a frightening call, instead of panicking, follow these 3 magical steps, and the truth will be revealed.
Decide on a 'codeword' or 'safe word' with your family today. For example – Bajrangbali, Pink Panther, or the old name of your pet dog... Whenever such a call comes, immediately ask the crying child, "Son, what is our safe word?" Believe me, no AI in the world will be able to answer this. The scammer will hang up the phone right there.
Hang up and call back yourself: Do not trust the number from which the call came. Hang up the phone and call your son/daughter on their old/real number. In 99% of cases, they will answer and say, "What happened, Dad? I'm fine."
Ask a question only they would know the answer to: If you can't remember the safe word, ask a tricky question. Like, "What did your aunt bring yesterday?" or "What did we eat for dinner last Sunday?". AI does not have data from your personal life.
Don't send money immediately: Scammers will always create urgency, "Send 50 thousand now, or the police will file a case" or "The kidnapper will kill them." Their aim is to not give you time to think.
In India, 48% of AI scam victims have lost over ₹50,000, while 10% have been defrauded of amounts as high as ₹4 to ₹5 Lakh.
Listen to the voice carefully: AI voices are often flat or lack natural breathing sounds. Sometimes there are strange pauses in between.
Reduce audio sharing: Keep your social media profiles private or at least avoid posting videos with your real voice publicly.
Patrika's Advice: This news is not just for reading; share it with your family at the dinner table tonight. A small 'Safe Word' can save you lakhs of rupees and mental stress. Stay alert, stay safe.
