22 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

AI Voice Scam: Learn about Virtual Kidnapping and Three ways to identify real vs. fake voices

Learn what Virtual Kidnapping is and 3 ways to identify real vs. fake voices in seconds. Stay alert!

3 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 22, 2025

Image: AI

AI Voice Scam: Imagine, it's evening. You are at home, having tea. Suddenly, the phone rings. The number on the screen is unknown. You pick up the phone, and from the other end, you hear a voice crying and pleading, "Papa... save me! I've had an accident... the police are taking me..." or "Papa, some people have caught me..."

At that moment, the ground slips from under your feet. The voice sounds exactly like your son or daughter. The same way of speaking, the same fear... In your panic, you are ready to do anything.

Most Common Scam

  • Car Accident: 48%
  • Robbery: 47%
  • Lost Phone/Wallet: 43%
  • Stuck in Foreign Country: 41%

Source: McAfee Report, 2023

But wait, take a deep breath. Your son or daughter might be perfectly safe, and you might be about to fall victim to an 'AI Voice Cloning' scam. Yes, cybercriminals have now found the most dangerous weapon to play with emotions. In this article, we will tell you about this voice cloning. The purpose of telling you all this is not to scare you, but to make you aware that this is possible in the era of Artificial Intelligence. Numerous incidents have been reported in India and around the world where such cybercrimes have been committed.

India is the Biggest Victim

47% Indians faced this AI Voice Scam while 25% other countries faced it.

What is the Virtual Kidnapping?

As fast as technology is advancing, so are fraudsters becoming more cunning. This new scam is being called 'Virtual Kidnapping' or 'AI Voice Scam'.

Scammers Need Only 3 Seconds to Steal Your Voice

Surprisingly, scammers don't need hours of recording to steal your or your child's voice. According to a report by McAfee, just a 3-second audio sample is enough to perfectly copy (clone) anyone's voice.

Where do scammers get the voice from? – The answer is social media. We post videos or stories on Instagram Reels, Facebook, etc., with our voice. Scammers pick up the audio from there, feed it into AI tools, and then make the computer say whatever they want. Whether it's crying, shouting, or asking for help.

How to Differentiate Between Real and Fake in 10 Seconds

If you ever receive such a frightening call, instead of panicking, follow these 3 magical steps, and the truth will be revealed.

Decide on a 'codeword' or 'safe word' with your family today. For example – Bajrangbali, Pink Panther, or the old name of your pet dog... Whenever such a call comes, immediately ask the crying child, "Son, what is our safe word?" Believe me, no AI in the world will be able to answer this. The scammer will hang up the phone right there.

Hang up and call back yourself: Do not trust the number from which the call came. Hang up the phone and call your son/daughter on their old/real number. In 99% of cases, they will answer and say, "What happened, Dad? I'm fine."

Ask a question only they would know the answer to: If you can't remember the safe word, ask a tricky question. Like, "What did your aunt bring yesterday?" or "What did we eat for dinner last Sunday?". AI does not have data from your personal life.

Cyber Fraud Alert: Never Make These 3 Mistakes in a Panic

Don't send money immediately: Scammers will always create urgency, "Send 50 thousand now, or the police will file a case" or "The kidnapper will kill them." Their aim is to not give you time to think.

In India, 48% of AI scam victims have lost over ₹50,000, while 10% have been defrauded of amounts as high as ₹4 to ₹5 Lakh.

Listen to the voice carefully: AI voices are often flat or lack natural breathing sounds. Sometimes there are strange pauses in between.

Reduce audio sharing: Keep your social media profiles private or at least avoid posting videos with your real voice publicly.

Patrika's Advice: This news is not just for reading; share it with your family at the dinner table tonight. A small 'Safe Word' can save you lakhs of rupees and mental stress. Stay alert, stay safe.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tech news

Published on:

22 Dec 2025 12:27 pm

English News / Technology / AI Voice Scam: Learn about Virtual Kidnapping and Three ways to identify real vs. fake voices

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

Gas Geyser Safety: Silent Killer in Bathrooms, Read This Before Using a Geyser

Gas Geyser Safety Tips
Technology

Room Heater: Follow These 3 BIS Guidelines Before Buying a Room Heater

Room Heater Buying Guide
Technology

Google Joins Internet Meme Culture with ‘67’ Easter Egg That Shakes Your Screen

67 Trend Meaning
Technology

OpenAI Unveils ChatGPT Image 1.5: A Deep Dive into the New AI Editing Suite

ChatGPT
Technology

Bharat Taxi vs Ola-Uber: What Will Be Different in the Government App? Understand the New System in 5 Points

Bharat Taxi vs Ola-Uber
Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.